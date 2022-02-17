Celebrities who lost the love in their lives and showed great strength to move forward – Metro Ecuador

Death is a natural part of life, however, no one expects it to come so soon with a close loved one.

The duel it is a process that does not follow a pattern. Everyone lives it their way, but the first thing one understands is that nothing is permanent. And as the days and years go by, one learns to live with the pain.

We may never fully do it but eventually we become more resistant and above all, more resilient.

These celebrities have also experienced the tragedy of losing a loved one, be it a partner, a close friend or a child.

Their stories made headlines around the world and although some chose to disappear from the public eye for a season to work on your painfinally decided to open their hearts and talk about it to give great lessons of strength.

Keanu Reeves

Reeves Perhaps he has had one of the most successful careers in Hollywood for 30 years, but his personal life has been full of bitter pills that have forced him to be strong.

In 1998, the actor met who would be the great love of his life, Jennifer Syme. After a year of relationship, they conceived their first baby but on December 24, 1999, while Reeves was filming The Matrixreceived the news that little Ava Archer Symes-Reeves she was born dead.

The pain of this loss led the couple to separate. Unfortunately, a year and a half later, Syme died in an accident. Six years before this, Reeves faced the death of his best friend, the actor river phoenix (Stand by Me).

Liam Neeson

The actor faced the death of his wife, actress Natasha Richardson on March 18, 2009. In a interview with CBS in 2014, the actor talked about a pact they both made on the day one of them died.

“She and I had made a pact, that if either of us went into a vegetative state, we would immediately unplug them. That was my first thought: ‘Ok, those tubes have to go. She’s gone,'” the actor said.

The actress had a heavy fall in 2009. He was with his children in a village near Quebec, Canada when he slipped and hit his head during a ski session. According to reports, she was not wearing a helmet.

“She was on life support…I went to her and told her I loved her, I said, ‘Honey, you’re not coming back from this, you hit your head’…”

neson too confessed how much it cost him to accept that loss and how he worked for years to cope with it.

celine dion

The singer faced the death of her husband, René Angélil, on January 14, 2016. They had been married for 21 years and he also served as her manager. Angélil had a tough battle with throat cancer but was by Dion’s side until the end, which is why, to this day, she reserves a seat in honor of her at each of her performances.

“Losing my husband, my children losing their father, it was an incredible thing,” she said on the show. Today. “I feel that René has given me a lot over the years and still today. I see my children. I look at them, we live with him. We still live with him. He is a part of our lives every day, so I have to say I feel very, very strong.”

John Travolta

John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston’s son, Jett, died in 2009 at age 16 after complications from a seizure.

Although the actor does not usually talk about it, he has never stopped honoring his memory through tender messages of love for him.

On July 12, 2020, Travolta confirmed the death of his wife, who suffered from breast cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought bravely with the love and support of so many,” she wrote on Instagram. “My family and I will be eternally grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped her, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been at her side. side of her. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”