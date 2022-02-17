Camila Cabello leaks a piece of what may be her next single, ‘Psychofreak’ – jenesaispop.com

Camila Cabello has published a video on her Tik Tok account in which she records herself singing a fragment of ‘Psychofreak’, and everything indicates that it is her next single. In the video, the song plays in the background while she lip-syncs, which could be the prelude to the release of the third single from her album ‘Familia’, which can’t wait to hit the market.

It’s been half a year since Camila released her first single ‘Don’t Go Yet’, and her fans are starting to worry about the singer’s third album, even speculating about its possible cancellation. In the forums there is talk of the poor performance of this first single, but on Spotify it already has more than 200 million views. Recent events such as her breakup with Shawn Mendes may have influenced the making or plans for promoting her future album.

However, it seems that this uncertainty is coming to an end with the preview of ‘Psychofreak’, which is surprising for not having Latin influences in the piece that we have been able to listen to. This is a bold turn on the part of the singer, since historically it has been songs with a Latin base or sounds that have worked best for her. In fact, on her second album ‘Romance’, Camila had to add a new single with a Latin rhythm (‘My Oh My’) at the last moment, probably because it did not meet the expected sales expectations.