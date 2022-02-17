Britney Spears receives an invitation from the US Congress to speak about her guardianship – El Financiero

Britney Spears keep revealing details after the end of the guardianship that her father exercised over her for 13 yearsJamie Spears, which implied that she could make decisions again regarding her private life, her career and her finances, by announcing a letter dated December 1st signed by Congressmen Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwellwho, in addition to giving her their support, invited her to give a talk.

“I received this letter months ago. An invitation to share my story. I was immediately flattered and at the time i was nowhere near the stage of healing that i am in now”, explained the interpreter of Overprotected when publishing the document.

Both she and her Attorney Matthew Rosengart were congratulated by politicians for their ‘inspiring fight’ shortly after a judge ruled his freedom from his father. “We have closely followed your guardianship and we are excited that in September you were able to remove your father as your legal guardian after so many years and that you finalized the entire process in November. Your path to justice will inspire and empower many others who have been unfairly silenced by guardianship proceedings.”, they wrote.

Given this, Spears said she was grateful that her story has been recognized. “I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life. In a world where your own family is against you, actually it’s hard to find people who understand and show empathy. One more time, I’m not here to be a victimalthough I am the first to admit that I am quite bad about all this, “he added through his social networks.

Crist and Swalwell acknowledged being concerned about the processes that the ‘princess of pop’ had to faceAs the not being able to choose their own lawyer and the fact of having to work against their will.

“We want to personally invite you and your lawyer to hold a meeting in Congress at the moment that we all decide, so that describe in your own words how you have managed to obtain justice. There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others beyond the millions you have already inspired with your art. You are under no obligation to do anything other than fight for yourself, but if you want, we would love to learn more about the emotional and financial difficulties you faced during your conservatorship.”

Although Britney did not disclose whether he had accepted or rejected his request, assured that her only intention is to be brave to help other people who are in vulnerable situations as she was. “I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me. I am lucky to have a small circle of lovable friends that I can count on. Meanwhile, thanks to Congress for inviting me to the White House”, he finished.