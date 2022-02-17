Britney Spears has a room for her new baby: “My first girl” | Big Bang

It will be next November when Britney Spears obtain the final decision of the Court on the issue of your guardianship. For now, she has withdrawn her father, which has been a victory for all those who supported the campaign for the singer’s release.

The immediate consequence of this achievement was the commitment to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. There will be a wedding, something that the singer longed for, but that had not been possible with her father deciding every aspect of her life.

In this celebration of freedom, we have also seen lately the lightness of the singer to share her naked body, a spiritual metaphor of accepting herself as God brought her into the world with her virtues and her defects. Or that, at least, is what she has explained.

active in networks

He has power over his body and his decisions and that is showing in the latest videos he is sharing. She is very active and sharing images that never cease to amaze.

In one of those last videos we see her dance suggestively in her underwear and people wonder what is going on with her. Some celebrate this new Britney so free, while others are concerned for her behavior and believe that the pressure can overcome her again.

One of the last videos he has published in which he shows his baby has not helped to find stability. “i had a baby ???????????????? … I’ll take some time off to film at home every day!!! Her nursery is beautiful and his name is Brennan…we even look alike ????!!! My first ????????!!! I will be 40 this year… age is nothing more than a number, but seriously… growing up is the dumbest thing you’ve ever donePLAY WITH MY FRIENDS ???? !!!!”, he wrote next to the images.

Should we start worrying or applaud this new active and playful Britney?