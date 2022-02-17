Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess ‘don’t compare their relationship’ to Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

Read the article

“Machine Gun Kelly’s proposal to Megan isn’t going to accelerate when Brian proposes to Sharna,” the source reveals, noting that Green, 48, and Burgess, 36, “don’t compare their relationship” to other couples. your surroundings. “[Brian] and Sharna are very happy and committed to each other.”

According to the source, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is “very much in love” with the professional dancer as they look forward to their future together.

They must have talked about marriage and future plans. Sharna seems to be the one who wants it to happen sooner rather than later because she wants to start having children,” says the source. “She’s had baby fever with all the babies on Dancing With the Stars, it’s nice to see. She can’t wait to have a family of her own.”

Green, for her part, is “not at that stage yet” as she focuses on her professional career and her divorce from Fox. The source adds that a proposal will come when the couple is ready.

The Anger Management alum confirmed her split from the actress Jennifer, 35, in May 2020 after 10 years of marriage. At the time, Fox was photographed spending time with Kelly, 31, following her appearance on Midnight on Switchgrass.

Green, who shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with Fox, went public with Burgess after a PDA-filled Hawaii vacation in December 2020. The Australia native later reflected on their growing romance. with Green and whether the topic of marriage had come up for the couple.

"[Marriage] it was a deal breaker for me," Burgess exclusively told Us in October 2021, referring to their argument as the "grown-up thing" to do. "I was really thankful that he was open to it. He even mentioned it. He said with the right person then yes. And yes I want marriage and babies, what a fairy tale. So he needed to know." That same month, the couple celebrated their one year anniversary after being eliminated from season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. "1 year of accepting myself like they had never loved me before #damnimlucky," Green captioned an Instagram snap with his girlfriend, who wrote in her own post: "He doesn't 'make me happy' I was happy before him. But holy shit amplifies the shit of my happiness. #1 year." Fox, for her part, revealed earlier this month that Kelly had proposed to her during a recent trip to Puerto Rico. "In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We ask for magic," the Transformers star wrote alongside an Instagram video of the special moment on Jan. 12. "We didn't realize the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us but intoxicated with love. And karma. She continued, "Somehow, a year and a half later, after we walked through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes. …and then we drank each other's blood 1.11.22."

