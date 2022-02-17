Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess ‘don’t compare their relationship’ to Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
“Machine Gun Kelly’s proposal to Megan isn’t going to accelerate when Brian proposes to Sharna,” the source reveals, noting that Green, 48, and Burgess, 36, “don’t compare their relationship” to other couples. your surroundings. “[Brian] and Sharna are very happy and committed to each other.”
According to the source, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is “very much in love” with the professional dancer as they look forward to their future together.
They must have talked about marriage and future plans. Sharna seems to be the one who wants it to happen sooner rather than later because she wants to start having children,” says the source. “She’s had baby fever with all the babies on Dancing With the Stars, it’s nice to see. She can’t wait to have a family of her own.”
Green, for her part, is “not at that stage yet” as she focuses on her professional career and her divorce from Fox. The source adds that a proposal will come when the couple is ready.
The Anger Management alum confirmed her split from the actress Jennifer, 35, in May 2020 after 10 years of marriage. At the time, Fox was photographed spending time with Kelly, 31, following her appearance on Midnight on Switchgrass.
Green, who shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with Fox, went public with Burgess after a PDA-filled Hawaii vacation in December 2020. The Australia native later reflected on their growing romance. with Green and whether the topic of marriage had come up for the couple.
