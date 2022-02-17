Billie Eilish launches her photo book: Check out where to buy it and how much it costs | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The book includes unpublished images that were chosen by Billie Eilish herself to show the most personal moments of her life

Billie Elish is one of the most famous singers in the world and at just 19 years old she already has her own book, which is already on sale and you can buy it.

The singer created a photo album of her life, from her childhood to her present and recorded an audio book with a story that will go hand in hand with some images and after so much waiting, it was finally released.

“The photo book is now available / I carefully chose each photo in this book and I am very excited to share these special memories of my entire life with you,” wrote the interpreter of “My Future” through her Instagram account, announcing the release of his photographic memoir album.

How much does Billie Eilish’s book cost and where to buy it?

You can find the book through the official Amazon site, at this link, and it costs 599 Mexican pesos if you want it in paperback (with free shipping if you are a Prime subscriber). On the other hand, if you want it in the hardcover version, you will have to pay 805 pesos.

“The legendary Billie Eilish shares a very personal window into her life – on and off stage – in this amazing photo book. Each photo has been carefully selected and arranged by Billie herself, capturing her most significant moments. Supplemented with an introduction and captions, Billie shares her thoughts on the wild ride she’s on so far,” reads the book’s synopsis.