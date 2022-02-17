Billie Eilish keeps much of her audience, Clairo doesn’t

Hits

Billie Eilish will exceed a million copies sold of her second album this week, according to Mediatraffic estimates. At this point we can conclude that ‘Happier than Ever’ has been a considerable success. The figures for her debut, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, are already close to 9 million copies, a real outrage for these times. That is, they are unattainable. But in no way can ‘Happier than Ever’ be considered a failure. It has been number 1 in half the world, which includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Norway, Ireland, Italy, Holland, Germany, France, Canada… And although it is true that we could have expected it to achieve it with more impressive figures, the The album remains well positioned on the charts ahead of this fall’s barrage of releases.

After being top 1 in the United States for several weeks, the album spends its 6th week on the Billboard 200 still in the top 7. In the United Kingdom we find it at number 11, the same position as in Spain. The single that gives the album its title, which is not easy at all, since it is divided in two, has ended up working OK (it is close to 200 million reproductions on Spotify), while other favorites of the public such as ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’, ‘Oxytocin’, or even ‘Billie Bossa Nova’ could have their moment, promoted by the right channels. It looks like in 2022 Billie Eilish will be able to carry out at least part of her world tour, so she will surely continue to talk and eventually reach 3 million units. One of the great hits of 2021, therefore.



flops

Still playing in another league, Clairo, another daughter of bedroom pop, finds herself in a completely different scenario. Her second album ‘Sling’ was her first top 20 hit in the US and her first top 75 hit in the UK. The striking thing is that there is only one song by him among the most listened to songs by Clairo on Spotify (6 in the top 10 of Billie Eilish, who released an album the same month). She hasn’t even caught on with ‘Blouse’ having been performed on a prime time show, Jimmy Fallon’s.

In other words, Clairo’s public prefers to continue listening to ‘Sofia’ before ‘Amoeba’. The hundreds of millions of listeners of ‘Pretty Girl’ and ‘Flaming Hot Cheetos’ and the 100 million of ‘Bags’, contrast with the figures of the songs of ‘Sling’, the majority between only 1 and 2 million reproductions, figures more typical of a successful local artist like Viva Sweden than an international artist.

‘Sling’ is a small album, without major ambitions, although a little more fidelity would have been expected for an artist who has caused so much talk on networks and in the specialized press. It is evident that her 3 million followers on Instagram and her 11 million listeners on Spotify have not paid any attention to this project.

The «Hits & Flops» column is not intended to pit some artists against each other, but rather to analyze, from a marketing point of view, the best and worst campaigns run by record labels. For previous issues, click here. The quality of the discs, apart from their commercial reach, is analyzed in the «Discs» section.

