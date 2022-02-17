Billboard Cinemas La Dehesa Ponferrada from February 18 to 20 – INFO BIERZO

CINEMAS LA DEHESA PONFERRADA

The cold can make us opt for a good movie sessionthat’s why we bring you billboard from February 10 to 11 Cinemas La Dehesa Ponferrada so you can quickly decide which film and session is best for you.

Direction: Garth Jennings

Distribution: Animation, Voice: Matthew McConaughey, Reese witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Bond, Bobby Canavale, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Pharrell Williams, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Adam Buxton, Garth Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz

Duration: 110min

Schedules: 5:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade rock star Clay Calloway to join them at the premiere of a new show.

Director: Jon Watts

Distribution: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Tony Revoliri, JK Simmons, Angourie Rice, Alfred Molina, Jacob Battalion, Jon Favreau, Harry Holland, Christopher Cocke, JB Smoothe, Hannibal Buress, Martin Starr

Duration: 148min

Schedules: 5:15 p.m. FRIDAY AND MONDAY

5:00 p.m. SATURDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Synopsis: For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our hero, neighbor and friend is unmasked, no longer able to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a Super Hero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man. Sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

Directed by: Kenneth Branagh

Distribution: Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dorman, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds, Lara McDonnell, Gerald Horan, Turlough Convery, sid sagar, JosieWalker, Chris McCurry, Colin Morgan

Duration: 99MIN

Schedules: 7:30 p.m.

Synopsis:A coming-of-age drama set in the turmoil of Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, the film follows young Buddy as he navigates a landscape of labor struggle, radical cultural change and sectarian violence. Buddy dreams of a glamorous future that will keep him out of trouble, but in the meantime, he finds comfort in his charismatic father and mother, and his cheerful grandparents.

Direction: king richard

Distribution: Will Smith,Demi Singleton, Saniya Sydney, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, Craig Tate, Dylan McDermott, Katrina Begin, Andy Hof, Jimmy Walker Jr.

Duration: 138min

Schedules: 7:20 p.m. SATURDAY, MONDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Synopsis: Biopic about Richard Williams, a father beyond despair who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of the future of his daughters and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of sports turning them into legendary icons.

Direction: Ali Samadi Ahadi

Distribution: Animation

Duration: 85min

Schedules: 10:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Based on one of Germany’s most popular children’s books, “Moonbound” tells the story of little Pete who embarks on an enchanting journey together with the Beetle, Mr. Zoomzeman and the Sandman to rescue his little sister from the evil Moon Man.

Direction: William of the Bull

Distribution: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, RooneyMara, Tony Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Pearlman, Richard Jenkins, Mark Povinelli, David Strathairn, Holt McCallany, Jim Beaver, Mary Steenburgen, Paul Anderson

Duration: 150min

Schedules: 8:15 p.m. SUNDAY, TUESDAY AND THURSDAY

Synopsis: A hustler (Bradley Cooper) teams up with a fortune teller (Cate Blanchett) to swindle millionaires… Remake of the 1947 film “Nightmare Alley”.

Direction: Paco Square

Distribution: Almudena Love, VeraValdez, Karina Kolokolchykova, Chachahuang, Michael Collis

Duration: 100min

Schedules: 10:30 p.m.

Synopsis: Susana (Almudena Amor) has to leave her life in Paris working as a model to return to Madrid. Ella’s grandmother Pilar de ella (Vera Valdez) has just suffered a stroke. Years ago, when Susana’s parents died, her grandmother raised her as if she were her own daughter. Susana needs to find someone to take care of Pilar, but what should only be a few days with her grandmother will end up becoming a terrifying nightmare.

Direction: Paul Thomas Anderson

Distribution: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, Ben Safdie, Maya Rudolph, Joseph Cross, Emma Dumont, Skyler Gisondo, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Emily Althaus, Anthony Molinari

Duration: 133min

Schedules: 8:15 p.m. FRIDAY AND MONDAY

5:30 p.m. SUNDAY, TUESDAY AND THURSDAY

7:50 p.m. 10:20 p.m. SATURDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Synopsis: It is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, how they meet, spend time together and end up falling in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973.

Direction: Reuben Fleischer

Distribution: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas, Patricia Meeden, Sarah Petrick, Pilou Asbæk

Duration: 116min

Schedules: 5:00 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 10:15 p.m.

Synopsis: Adaptation of the successful video game series created by Naughty Dog, it is a prequel to the saga in which we will discover the details of how the young bounty hunter Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) came to meet his mentor and friend Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). He produces the film Ari Arad, responsible for films like Ghost in the Shell: The Soul of the Machine (2017) and Iron Man (2008).

Directed by: Roland Emmerich

Distribution: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Charlie Plummer, Donald Sutherland, Stephen Bogaert, Eme Ikwuakor, Michael Peña, Wenwen Yu, Carolina Bartczak, Maxim Roy, Hazel Nugent

Duration: 130min

Schedules: 10:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A mysterious force knocks the Moon out of its orbit, sending it into a direct collision with Earth at full speed. A few weeks before impact with the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she holds the key to saving our planet. But only astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and conspiracy theorist KC Houseman (John Bradley) believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible mission into space, leaving everyone they love behind, to land on the lunar surface and try to save humanity, facing a mystery of cosmic proportions.

Direction: Fernando Leon de Aranoa

Distribution: Javier Bardem, Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor, Óscar de la Fuente, Sonia Almarcha, Fernando Albizu, Tarik Rmili, Rafa Castejón, Celso Bugallo, Yaël Belicha, Martín Páez, Daniel Chamorro, María de Nati, Mara Guil, Pilar Matas

Duration: 120min

Schedules: 7:45 p.m. FRIDAY, SUNDAY, TUESDAY AND THURSDAY

Synopsis: Julio Blanco, the charismatic owner of a company that manufactures industrial scales in a provincial Spanish city, awaits the imminent visit of a commission that will decide whether to obtain a local award for business excellence. Everything has to be perfect for the visit. However, everything seems to conspire against him. Working against the clock, Blanco tries to solve the problems of his employees, crossing all imaginable lines, and giving rise to an unexpected and explosive succession of events with unforeseeable consequences.

Direction: sian heder

Distribution: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman, John Fiore, Erica McDermott, Owen Burke, Rebecca Gibel, Molly Beth Thomas

Duration: 111min

Schedules: 5:15 p.m. 7:45 p.m. 10:15 p.m.

Synopsis: Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a deaf family. At 17, she works mornings with her parents and her brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, before school, trying to keep the family fishing business afloat. Eager to find new hobbies, Ella Ruby decides to try her luck at her high school choir, where she not only discovers a latent passion for singing, but also a strong physical attraction to the boy with whom she must perform a duet. . Her enthusiastic teacher (Eugenio Derbez) sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school, something that would force her to make a decision for her future: either her studies, or his family.

Directed by: Kenneth Branagh

Distribution: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, Russell Brand, Nikkita Chadha

Duration: 127 minutes

Schedules: 5:00 p.m. 7:40 p.m. 10:15 p.m.

Synopsis: Adaptation of ‘Death on the Nile’ by Agatha Christie. During a vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot has to investigate the murder of a young heiress.

Direction: Kat Coiro

Distribution: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Buteau, Stephen Wallem, Marko Caka, Bob Leszczak, Giuseppe Ardizzone, Daymien Valentino, Blaise Corrigan, Kathryn Grace, Andre Da Silva, Jessica VanOss

Duration: 112 minutes

Schedules:5:15 p.m. 8:00 p.m. 10:30 p.m.

Synopsis: A pop star is dumped by her rock star fiancé moments before their wedding at Madison Square Garden, so she decides to marry a man she randomly selects from the audience.