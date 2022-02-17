Best HBO Max Original Movies

If you like movies, the North American platform has spectacular options to entertain you.

The arrival of the big rigs to much of the homes of our country has motivated that these, given that there is a fierce competition to attract users, start freeing battles to offer original content, which distinguishes them from the rest. On this occasion, since the world of cinema is going through difficult times, we wanted to bring you the best original movies from hbo maxin the same way that we already showed you the movies with unexpected endings on HBO Max.

Let us surprise you with some of the original movies from hbo max that have less repercussion before the audience, due to the appearance of continuous novelties or due to the number of monthly premieres, but that will make you enjoy, suffer or be surprised.

HBO Max has original content that will make you want to stay on the couch

Whether you prefer stories based on real eventsas happens in Bendito alcoholismo, as if what suits you the most are movies that leave you breathlessas would be the case of Kimi, the platform hbo max has the original movie perfect for you.

The presence of Steven Soderbergh is usually synonymous with quality cinema, with its ups and downs obviously, and this original production from hbo max has not been the exception. Thanks to the prominence of Zoe Kravitzfuture Catwoman, we will know the story of a woman that is dedicated to transcribe conversations heard by a voice assistant, I don’t know if it will sound familiar to you, but it can’t be just another topic of mode today and a more interesting type of device on which to center a suspense plot. when you create to recognize a possible mistreatment Through her work, this employee will run into a business what do you expect cover up the matter and will be forced to leave the house and uncover the truth.

Year: 2022

Genre: thriller

Approximate duration: 99 minutes

pickled in time

Is original story from hbo maxwhich is divided by drama and the comedywill tell us how a european couple what did they try luck in U.S will end up starring in the most surreal story you’ve ever been told. When Herschel Greenbaum end his days inside a huge container from brine to make pickles, you cannot imagine that 100 years later will wake up completely and perfectly preserved and that you will have the opportunity to resume your lifemeet their relatives of the future and, by the way, adapt to a life that was not as he remembered it.

Year: 2020

Comedy genre

Approximate duration: 84 minutes

The story

exist stories so raw that deserve to be told with patience and care, as is the case with this original movie from hbo max and whose protagonist is the excellent Laura Dern. We are talking about a history directed by Jennifer Fox, whose stories are the fundamental basis for building the narrative of the film and that will allow us to know a story of child sexual abuseoccurred at own director in their meats. Managing, in parallel, the key moment of your childhood and of his Adult stage they show us the weakness of the human being and the fragility of personal relationships.

Year: 2018

Genre: drama

Approximate duration: 109 minutes

Beware Slenderman

The gender documentary film in hbo maxespecially in its content. originalis one of the most outstanding of all current platforms, since they combine themes from present, at least at the time of the productions, with care in setting up their scenes and preparing the montage. On this occasion, we attend as spectators a judgment for him murder of a teenage girl at your hand best friendwith the background of one of the characters creepypasta most terrifying in recent decades, the mysterious and silent slender man.

Year: 2017

Genre: Documentary

Approximate duration: 110 minutes

The curse of the witches

Hard to find content original from hbo max into the 21st century, but we felt it necessary to include one of the classic fantasy-comedy films of the 90’s in this list of original content of the platform. This movie is based on the eponymous novel of Roald Dahl and introduces us to some wicked witcheswho pose as ordinary women, but hide their true identity and true intentions: kill children. When a little boy and his Grandma realize what is happening, they must find a way to stop these witches and thus frustrate their evil plans.

Year: 1990

Genre: fantasy

Approximate duration: 87 minutes

confined

Although the matter of coronavirus and the lockdowns could have been a gold mine for the world of the seventh art, few have been able to take advantage of the situation and create relevant stories to entertain the audience. On this occasion, we present you a original movie from hbo maxstarring Anne Hathaway Y Chiwetel Ejioforwhere one partner will have to pass the confinement in his house of Londonwhile his personal relationship I know crumbles. However, when an amazing chance for change life comes before them, they must put aside their quarrels and dedicate body and soul for a greater goal.

Year: 1990

Comedy genre

Approximate duration: 113 minutes

let them talk

appears again Steven Soderbergh to do his thing and, on this occasion, he is accompanied by the inimitable meryl streep. Is original movie from hbo max tells us the story of a writer who embarks on a curious journey, along with his inseparable friends and his young nephewaboard a luxury cruise from New York to Southampton to receive an award. When they come aboard, everything that made sense to her on dry land will no longer make sense, and this writer will have to use her own. experiences to obtain write his last bookwhile we observe how the creative process of a literary artist.

Year: 2020

Genre: drama

Approximate duration: 108 minutes

Einstein and Eddington

If you want to conjugate a historical drama with two of the great minds of the last century, we believe that this original movie from hbo max could fit your tastes. Thanks to this british drama we will have the opportunity to meet Sir Arthur Stanley Eddingtonplayed by David Tennant, already Albert Einstein, whose role embroiders Andy Serkis. With the General Relativity Theory of the latter as the central axis, history will follow the relationship between Einstein and Eddington and the introduction of this theory in the world of physics, with the Big war and the eclipse observations of Eddington in the background.

Year 2010

Genre: drama

Approximate duration: 89 minutes

