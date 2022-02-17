Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí Faculty of Medicine celebrates 145th anniversary of academic excellence

The Faculty of Medicine celebrated on February 15 of this year, 145 years of foundation, after the construction of a School of Medicine and the opening of its chairs was decreed on January 29, 1877, so that on February 15 That same year, the first anatomy class was taught by Dr. León Villaseñor. The director of the then Scientific and Literary Institute was Dr. Ignacio Gama, and the governor of the state, Commander Carlos Díez Gutiérrez.

During the celebration of the 145 of the career, the current director of the Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Ismael Francisco Herrera Benavente stressed that, during all these years, the mission of training health professionals has been fulfilled, through its 29 undergraduate and postgraduate educational programs generating knowledge to face the major health problems of the population.

“Always seeking a constant in educational evolution according to national and foreign quality standards, all in compliance with its vision and mission.”

He stated that, due to its quality in medical education and social recognition, the Faculty of Medicine is a benchmark at the national level and currently ranks first among the country’s public faculties.

Herrera Benavente mentioned that the teachers who came before and generously shared their experience and wisdom, generating scientific knowledge, being fundamental pillars of what the campus is today should be remembered with great admiration and respect.

He added that to celebrate the 145th anniversary, the conference “Who we are and where are we going” was held, given by Dr. Carlos Abud Mendoza, a full-time professor at the Faculty of Medicine for more than 35 years, head of the Department of Medicine Intern, creator and coordinator of the Rheumatology Specialty, and recognized nationally and internationally in the field of his specialty.

In his talk, Dr. Carlos Abud offered some of the most relevant data on the Faculty, emphasizing the origins and where the campus is going, from which approximately 5,375 professionals have graduated in its 145 years of life.

He said that the memorable date is the year 1877, but it was in 1621 when Juan de Zavala donated fifty thousand pesos for the foundation of the Colegio de la Compañía, occupied by Jesuits, and later passed to the Colegio Guadalupano Josefino, where it is known the chair of Medicine was taught, and in 1874 there was already talk of preparatory instruction in Medicine. Specialties were first created on the campus, followed by master’s degrees and doctorates, and academic mobility.

An outstanding fact offered by Dr. Carlos Abud Mendoza is that, in the last qualification of the National Examination for Applicants of Medical Residencies, in 2020, the UASLP with the Faculty of Medicine was positioned as a spearhead for public universities.

Finally, he recognized that the doctor must benefit his fellow men and distributive justice must be part of his main concepts at all times.