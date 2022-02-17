At the pinnacle of art, Domingo Zapata concentrates on giving

From a privileged place in the art world in New York, with works that already reach one million dollars, Domingo Zapata is focused on giving.

Just in recent days, he presented a collection of painted masks at Fashion Week to benefit an initiative for the mental health of children and adolescents; she painted a mural in a children’s hospital in the city, and created another with orphaned children on a beach in Samaná, in the Dominican Republic.

In January, his painting “Mona Lisa Torera” sold for more than a million dollars at an auction for the benefit of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy, where actor Leonardo DiCaprio lost a bid before an anonymous American collector. She has also given workshops at inner city schools in the Bronx.

“I don’t need anything anymore,” says the Spanish painter, who began working on Wall Street before dedicating himself fully to art. “I think I’ve already done everything I wanted to do. Now what I want is to concentrate on being able to return that to the world and leave not a historical mark, but a mark that helps others and especially children and those most in need”.

At 47 years old, Zapata, who has also ventured into literature and fashion, has achieved what other great artists did not see in life. Some media have called him “the Spanish Andy Warhol”, but he says with humor that he is more for his social life and for living in New York than for his artistic style.

“My art is more neo-expressionism,” he says. “I start with a figure and through the faction of the colors I try to express a feeling. My way of painting has always been very spontaneous, very much from the heart. In the end what I want to try is to express good vibes and good vibes, as we say in Spain”.

Born in Palma de Mallorca, Zapata was always involved in creative activities. Her mother was a dressmaker and helped her with her work; his father had a car repair and painting shop where he also entertained himself. Ever since he can remember, he draws.

“It’s an addiction that I have,” he says between laughs. “Even if I hadn’t dedicated myself to painting as a professional, I would have continued painting all my life”.

How did you get to Wall Street then? He says that at the age of 19 he moved to Washington to study political science and that, when he finished, his father asked him what he planned to do then and he replied that he wanted to be an artist.

“Sunday, find yourself a job,” he remembers his father telling him, concerned to see him in such an unstable career after having made the sacrifice of sending him to study in the United States. “And in the ’90s, the end of the ’90s, the jobs he had were mostly in finance, it was the most popular.”

While working in financial marketing in New York, he had an epiphany: “I decided that, well, everyone dies, but not everyone lives, and that I had to try to achieve my dreams by any means necessary.”

From there he decided to concentrate on art and found a gallery that represented him and people who bet on him. A painting of polo ponies caught the attention of contractor Michael Borrico, who in 2005 organized a private showing at his home where businessman George Soros bought his “Blue Horse” painting.

For more than 20 years, Zapata has built a work in which he has explored themes such as sexuality, opulence and vitality.

“I have always said that I don’t know how to make a better world, but I think I do know how to make it more beautiful for those who can make it better,” he says. “When I paint that is what I think about things that I like, that give me happiness and that I can share with others. As an artist, I believe that it is an obligation to express everything that touches my heart”.

This year he also plans to venture into the world of cinema as a director. Zapata will bring to the screen a novel that he published in English in 2017, “The Beautiful Dream of Life”, about a successful painter but with a great emptiness inside. The painter, who assures that he is not inspired by himself, falls in love with a woman who only exists in his dreams and becomes obsessed to the point that he confuses his real life with her fantasy.

“It’s a bit about mental health,” says the author, who without providing many details announced that he would shoot it this spring in New York, France and Spain. “I think it’s a time when we have to take mental health into account and I think it’s a great time to make this movie.”

In this sense, he highlights art as a “great therapy” and recommends anyone who feels sad or dull to take a paper and a pencil and create something.

“You don’t have to expect it to be cool or a work of art, but you’ll see how it helps,” he says. “The healing power of art is wonderful.”

Sigal Ratner-Arias is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sigalratner.