At 54: Nicole Kidman shows off her figure on the uncovered cover of Vanity Fair

Nicole Kidman continues to be successful in her acting career at 54 years old, at least as far as the American Academy Awards are concerned.

The interpreter won the award for Best Actress at the Oscars in 2003 for her performance in The hourswhile he has received two nominations in the same category, one in 2002 with Moulin Rouge! and another in 2011 by Rabbit Hole.

Now, in that year’s edition, for which the awards will be held on March 27, Kidman got a new nomination that could become a new golden statuette for her, for her role in Being the Ricardosplaying Lucille Ball.

The other nominees for the award are Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s eyes), Olivia Coleman (the dark daughter), Penelope Cruz (parallel mothers) and Kristen Stewart (spencer). However, it was Kidman who was chosen to be on the cover of the iconic fashion and culture magazine Vanity Fair.

With a 40-year career and more than 80 productions in the body, Kidman told said medium that, until today, he takes each role as if he had just left theater school: “My whole life is about staying in that place of humility, because you are in a place of humility or you are heading towards it”.

But it also caught the attention, in this 28th annual edition of the magazine in Hollywood, the brilliant photo session that the interpreter starred in for the cover.

