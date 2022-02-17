Ariana Grande uploads an unusual photo with her husband, Dalton Gomez

Everything we know about marriage made up of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez it is through them, or rather, through her and her brief social networks. Unlike other public relations, in which the singer walked and went to red carpets and events with her previous partners, on this occasion nothing escapes her, privacy being the maxim that they strictly adhere to. That’s why, when they share a private picture on the internet, she receives it like rain in May and it doesn’t take long to take it to the top of world trends. Something that happened last Wednesday when the singer broke her unwritten rule and gave us a photo of her with her husband. We are going to analyze it.

As discreet as it usually is in this field, the title that gave the post was a simple heart-shaped emoji: “????”, which was enough to unleash the ‘hype’ among his followers and friends who quickly praised the couple. Alfredo Flores, the interpreter’s photographer, told them “I love you both!”; the fashion house Vera Wang praised them with a “divine ????????”, and the famous drag queen Gottmik joked by saying “adopt me”. The photo already exceeds 11 million likes in just one day, reliable proof of the personal interest that the artist arouses.

A romantic night that we did not expect to see

It is possible that this snapshot that the internet is now enjoying belongs to last Valentine’s Day, a day in which the ‘celebrities’ loosen their hair and reveal something more about their love routine. Be that as it may, for that evening Grande came with a flattering long black lace dress that combined with stilettos of the same tone. Hair? His already famous ‘ponytail’ that he popularized years ago. Likewise, he opted for an elegant and confident gray suit that he dressed with a white shirt and a black tie.

We do not know if Gomez was also encouraged to share this moment on her personal networks, since her Instagram account is closed to her intimates and only allows 4 thousand people to see her content. All a declaration of intentions that she marries perfectly with those of Grande at this moment in her life.

