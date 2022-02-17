Ariana Grande shows how much she loves her husband, after 9 months of marriage| Telemundo
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
Natti Natasha does not forget her daughter Vida Isabelle while working
01:20
-
Kanye West: Meet the women who conquered the rapper’s heart
01:43
-
Aislinn Derbez’s daughter made fun of her when she performed a song
01:20
-
Nicky Jam pampers his girlfriend, taking her to the NBA game in the front row
-
Anuel AA showed his love for Yailin with a new song dedicated to her
01:12
-
Travis Scott surprised Kylie Jenner with hundreds of roses on Valentine’s Day
01:16
-
This is how Maluma lived the premiere of ‘Marry Me’ in the cinema
01:32
-
This is how celebrities celebrate this Valentine’s Day
01:59
-
Kanye West launched messages against Pete Davidson, boyfriend of Kim Kardashian
01:33
-
These are the love tattoos that Christian Nodal got for Belinda
01:35
-
What did Rosalía give Rauw Alejandro for Valentine’s Day?
01:11
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Meet Alex Rodriguez at the Super Bowl
01:11
-
Jennifer Lopez danced with Ben Affleck at Super Bowl LVI
01:16
-
Why did Eminem kneel at the end of his Super Bowl show?
01:24
-
Super Bowl LVI: The Halftime Show with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent
01:37
-
“I love you, my wife”: Anuel AA’s romantic message for Yailin
01:18
-
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma gave a great concert of ‘Marry Me’, look behind the scenes
01:48
-
Lamar Odom seeks reconciliation with Khloé Kardashian, his ex-wife
01:27
-
Valentina Ferrer shows how much Rio, her son with J Balvin, has grown
01:14
-
UP NEXT
Natti Natasha does not forget her daughter Vida Isabelle while working
01:20
-
Kanye West: Meet the women who conquered the rapper’s heart
01:43
-
Aislinn Derbez’s daughter made fun of her when she performed a song
01:20
-
Nicky Jam pampers his girlfriend, taking her to the NBA game in the front row
-
Anuel AA showed his love for Yailin with a new song dedicated to her
01:12
-
Travis Scott surprised Kylie Jenner with hundreds of roses on Valentine’s Day
01:16
-
This is how Maluma lived the premiere of ‘Marry Me’ in the cinema
01:32
-
This is how celebrities celebrate this Valentine’s Day
01:59
-
Kanye West launched messages against Pete Davidson, boyfriend of Kim Kardashian
01:33
-
These are the love tattoos that Christian Nodal got for Belinda
01:35
-
What did Rosalía give Rauw Alejandro for Valentine’s Day?
01:11
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Meet Alex Rodriguez at the Super Bowl
01:11
-
Jennifer Lopez danced with Ben Affleck at Super Bowl LVI
01:16
-
Why did Eminem kneel at the end of his Super Bowl show?
01:24
-
Super Bowl LVI: The Halftime Show with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent
01:37
-
“I love you, my wife”: Anuel AA’s romantic message for Yailin
01:18
-
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma gave a great concert of ‘Marry Me’, look behind the scenes
01:48
-
Lamar Odom seeks reconciliation with Khloé Kardashian, his ex-wife
01:27
-
Valentina Ferrer shows how much Rio, her son with J Balvin, has grown
01:14