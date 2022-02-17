Ariana Grande shares photo with her husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande She doesn’t share photos with her husband very often, which makes her Instagram post from last Wednesday, February 16, a sweet surprise for her more than 295 million followers.

The 28-year-old “Positions” singer not only uploaded a photo of herself posing with Dalton Gomez, but also shared a quick video of them kissing.

In the snapshot, the two-time Grammy winner looks flawless in a sleek black dress, matching stilettos and her signature ponytail, while Gomez, in a sleek gray suit, gazes at her tenderly, arm in arm. around your waist.

On the next slide is the video clip, which shows the couple sharing a sweet kiss as the camera flashes.

Ari’s post did not give details on the time or place where the photo and video were taken, although it appears to be the night of Valentine’s Day, which was celebrated recently. The pop star wrote just an arrow through heart emoji in her caption.

the coach of The Voice married Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, in May 2021, commemorating the date with photos on Instagram. The couple’s whirlwind relationship began in 2020, which they confirmed through their quick appearance in Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video, which was filmed during quarantine.

The singer has remained active on Instagram, although she deactivated her Twitter account last December.

Many of her recent posts on the platform have been in promotion of her new makeup brand REM Beauty, which launched in November 2021. She has also been treating her followers to photos and videos of her dogs, her family, selfies and some than another rare (sometimes blurry) photo of her husband.