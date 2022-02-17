Anxiety and depression affect the quality of life of patients with epilepsy

Individuals with seizure phobia were also significantly more likely than those without seizure phobia to have a depressive episode.

Seizure phobia was significantly associated with comorbid psychogenic non-epileptic seizures (PNES).

Seizure phobia occurs in nearly one-third of people with epilepsy (PWE), but was primarily associated with variables unrelated to epilepsy, based on data from 69 adults.

Anxiety and depression are known to affect the quality of life of people with epilepsy, and previous studies have shown that anxiety anticipation of epileptic seizures (EAA) was present in 53% of patients with focal epilepsy, wrote lead author Aviva Weiss of Psychiatric Hostels affiliated with the Kidum Rehabilitation Projects, Jerusalem, and colleagues.

“Although recognized by the epilepsy and psychiatric communities, seizure phobia as a distinct anxiety disorder among PWE is not sufficiently described in the medical literature,” they said.

Seizure phobia has been defined as an anxiety disorder in which patients experience fear related to the anticipation of seizures in certain situations.

In a study published in Seizure: European Journal of Epilepsy, researchers recruited 69 PWEs who were treated in an outpatient clinic. Data was collected from interviews, questionnaires, and medical records. The average age of the participants was 36.8 years, 41 were women, and 41 were married.

Overall, 19 people (27.5%) were diagnosed with seizure phobia. In comparison with PWE without phobia to seizures, patients with seizure phobia were significantly more likely to be female (84.2% vs. 44.2%; P = 0.005) and having comorbid anxiety disorders (84.2% vs. 34.9%; P = 0.01).

Individuals with seizure phobia were also significantly more likely than those without seizure phobia to have had a past major depressive episode (63.2% vs. 20.9%; P = 0.003) and post-traumatic stress disorder (26.3% vs. 7%; P = 0.00) . 05).

Seizure phobia was significantly associated with comorbid psychogenic nonepileptic seizures (PNES) (36.8% vs. 11.6%; P = 0.034). PNES have been significantly associated with panic attacks, and “everyone patients with panic attacks and comorbid PNES were diagnosed with seizure phobia,” the researchers noted.

However, no significant association was found with epilepsy-related variables, they said.

A multivariable logistic regression model to predict seizure phobia showed that anxiety and a previous MDE were significant predictors; the odds of seizure phobia were 10.45 times higher if a patient reported any anxiety disorder and 6.85 times higher if the patient had a history of MDE.

The study’s findings were limited by several factors, including the use of semi-structured interviews to diagnose seizure phobia, which are subject to interviewer bias, and by the small study population with a high proportion of comorbid PNES and epilepsy, they noted. the researchers.

However, the results support seizure phobia as a distinct clinical entity that deserves to be managed with education, psychosocial interventions and possible medication changes, they said.

“Development of appropriate screening tools and implementation of effective treatment interventions for individual patients, combined with large-scale population-targeted psychoeducation, is warranted with the goal of mitigating the risk of developing seizure phobia in PWE,” they concluded.

The study received no external funding. The investigators had no financial conflicts to disclose.

Source consulted here.