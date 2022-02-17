Anthony Hopkins, Tim Burton, Keanu Reeves and other celebrities with Asperger’s

Since 2007, every February 18 marks the International Asperger Syndrome Daya day to raise awareness in society and make this Autism Spectrum Disorder visible in the world.

The first time Asperger’s Syndrome was described was in the 1930s, thanks to the research of the Austrian pediatrician Hans Asperger. Hence, the name of this disorder received that name.

What is Asperger Syndrome?

According to Autismo.org, Asperger’s is a neurodevelopmental disorder, that is, the brain of the person with Asperger’s Syndrome works differently than usual, and is present in communication and social interaction, as well as in intolerance towards the changes.

Despite the fact that it is within the Autism Spectrum Disorder, Asperger’s people, unlike those with autism, have fluent language and an average and even higher intellectual capacity than the average of the population.

For this reason, Asperger’s is said to be the disease of geniuses.

Celebrities with Asperger who have succeeded in their careers

In May 2021, the billionaire and creator of companies like Tesla Y Space Xconfessed on Saturday Night Live that he suffered from Asperger’s.

“I re-invented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars on a rocket, did you think I was going to be a laid-back, normal guy?” he said in a live monologue.

The eccentric artist was known in the media for his difficulty in relating to others and for his personality.

The 83-year-old English actor confessed in an interview in 2017 that his case was detected at a late age, which led him to have answers about his difficult childhood and youth. However, he was grateful to have him because he made him possess a great memory.

“I was always alone, never fit in anywhere, caused problems for others and even dealt with anger on many occasions.” she declared.

In addition to Asperger’s Syndrome, the Ghostbusters actor suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome as does the singer Billie Eilish.

The protagonist of the Matrix movies is known in Hollywood for being a lonely person.

His ex-wife, actress Helena Bonham Carter, confessed to the media on more than one occasion that Tim Burton suffered from Asperger’s Syndrome.

