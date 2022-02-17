Announced Snow Bros. Special, a revival of the classic arcade that will arrive this year on Switch

Snow Bros.one of the most popular arcade franchises of the 1990s, come back in 2022 with a revival what will be published exclusively for Nintendo Switch. We talk about Snow Bros. Speciala project that has just been announced and that has the participation of the developer CRT Games and the publisher Daweon Media Game Lab. Clear River Games will also interfere in this title, which will not only be in charge of the distribution of the digital version of the game. game in Europe (and therefore in Spain), but will also be in charge of producing a physical edition to be available worldwide.

“30 years later, it’s about time the heroes Nick and Tom return in a modern interpretation with the title Snow Bros. Special coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. Snow Bros. Special has inherited the beautiful design and feel of the original arcade versionbut it has been updated to make it even more fun”, they explain in the official statement that has served to announce this project, an article in which they confirm that this title will have two player local co-op.

New game mode and physical editions

Snow Bros. Special good could be considered a remaster of the original Toaplan games, since it maintains the same graphic style but with certain improvements such as a rectangular screen ratio adapted to modern devices. That does not mean that this revival also seek to bring novelties to the formula we already know: the most important is monster-challengea new game mode in which we will put ourselves in the shoes of the enemies instead of playing as the pair of protagonist brothers.

This new game mode will be integrated into the physical edition from Snow Bros. Special, while those who buy the game in its digital format will have to purchase it as a separate DLC. In addition to this new mode, the physical format will also include an instruction manual and three sticker sheets. have also been shared images of a special physical edition which includes free art and stuffed animals of the protagonists, among other things, but for the moment no further information has been given about the arrival of either of the two on the market, neither price nor availability date.

Under these lines you can see a gallery with the first images from Snow Bros. Special.