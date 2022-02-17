Anne Hathaway rides the red carpet at her home to present her latest film

The red carpets of the music and film industries have also been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In recent months we have witnessed how most events have had to be held virtually, with the famous gala dresses from their homes or with face-to-face carpets that have significantly reduced the presence of their guests to guarantee the measures that recommended by health authorities.

Faced with these restrictions, producers and performers have chosen to present the new films directly through social networks. One of the actresses who did not want to miss the opportunity to share her new work with her followers was Anne Hathaway, who yesterday donned three designs to celebrate the launch of ‘Locked Down’ in the United States.

Anne Hathaway in Azzaro design Instagram @annehathaway

Aware that she could not step on the red carpet, the artist wanted to add that Hollywood touch to her official Instagram profile with three images in which she posed in the garden of her house with the designs she would have worn in public if the film had been possible. brand new in the traditional format. Three metallic dresses that were selected by her trusted stylist, Erin Walsh.

Anne shared with her followers the three looks she would have worn on the red carpet at the ‘Locked Down’ premiere

The first of them was a spectacular golden design by Azzaro, with pleated fabric and long sleeves with which he achieved the effect of wings thanks to his movement. A garment that incorporated a sash to highlight his waist and a long skirt with flounces. He wore it with his hair in a ponytail and red lips.

Anne Hathaway in an Atelier Versace dress Instagram @annehathaway

His second option was much more daring and had the stamp of Atelier Versace. A metallic copper-colored dress, with a suggestive neckline and infinite opening in the skirt, which had draped sleeves and fitted perfectly to the slender body of the protagonist of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

Anne Hathaway in Vivienne Westwood dress Instagram @annehathaway

Anne surprised with another suggestive choice to pose in the pool at her house. The actress opted for a silver lamé dress by Vivienne Westwood with the neckline that characterizes the designer so much and draped at her waist with the asymmetrical skirt.

The new film was shot at Harrods department store

Three spectacular looks with which the artist wanted to celebrate the premiere of ‘Locked Down’, a comedy in which Linda (Anne Hathaway) and her partner, Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) plan a jewelry robbery at Harrods department store (London) in full quarantine. The film was shot a few months ago, when the UK was coming out of its first strict lockdown.