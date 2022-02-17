Andrew Garfield and Benedict Cumberbatch Team Up for Epic Photo Shoot

One of the favorite moments of movie and fashion lovers has arrived. the famous magazine Vanity Fair released its 2022 Hollywood edition to celebrate the best interpreters of the last year. A) Yes, performances by names like Andrew Garfield and Benedict Cumberbatch stood out.

However, these are just two of the actors who are part of this iconic edition that returns this year. In addition to them, others like Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, Idris Elba, Penelope Cruz and more that are part of this unmissable session.

Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch and more

Every year, Vanity Fair magazine launches its Hollywood edition to celebrate the most outstanding performances of the past year. This, in the middle of the awards season and the race for the 2022 Oscar Awards that their nominees have already announced.

This year, a fully Hollywood-themed one was launched, celebrating some iconic spots in Los Angeles. To do it, It featured some of the most celebrated actresses in recent months, both from film and television.

Idris Elba, Penelope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicole Kidman, Simu Liu, Andrew Garfield, and MJ Rodriguez were chosen this year by Vanity Fair magazine. Thus, the actors came together in an epic photo session that brings them together for the first time.

Who are part?

Idris Elbe

The actor Idris Elbe was chosen this year by Vanity Fair thanks to his performance in the Netflix western, The Harder They Fall.

Penelope Cruz

The Spanish Penelope Cruz joins the Vanity Fair session thanks to his role in Parallel Mothers, which earned him a new Oscar nomination

Kristen Stewart

After a tense race, Kristen Stewart finally earned her Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.

benedict cumberbatch

Thanks to his performance in The Power of the Dog, benedict cumberbatch became the most awarded actor of the year and in search of his precious Oscar.

Nicole Kidman

Another that is close to an Oscar is Nicole Kidman, who shocked everyone as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

Simu Liu

In 2021, Simu Liu became the first Asian actor to star in an MCU moviethanks to Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings.

Andrew Garfield

Although everyone loved him with Spider-Man: No Way Home, heVanity Fair magazine celebrated Andrew Garfield for his performance in tick, tick… BOOM!, which gave him a new Oscar nomination.

MJ Rodriguez

Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner for Best Actress in a Drama, MJ Rodriguez made history as the first trans woman to obtain these awardsall thanks to his applauded performance in Pose.