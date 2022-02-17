Andres Guardado’s goal against Zenit in the Europa League

zenith Y Real Betis They met in the first leg of the Europa League Final 16th. Andrew Saved was present with a goal that put the Verdiblanco team ahead in the tie.

The Betis from the hand of Manuel Pellegrini is unstoppable. It is one of the best teams in Europe and is fighting for the title in Spain, that is why it becomes a natural candidate in the second most important tournament at club level, after the Champions League.

Andres Guardado’s goal

Betis started winning the game with two goals but in a matter of minutes, the zenith he tied them. That was why, in order to break equality, Andrés appeared Saved and scored the first goal of his European season. In addition, the Mexican also already has an assist in the games in which he has added minutes.

In a ball steal at the exit of the Betis, Andrew Saved he made the move towards the center and entered the area to send the ball into the back of the net with a great shot. Thus, the Sevillian team left with an advantage at half time.

This was the first goal of the season for Saved but also the fourth to score in 155 games he has played with the Betis. The marks and records that the Mexican is achieving in Europe are memorable. He not long ago he reached 500 games in the Old continent.

The next game of Betis Y Andrew Saved will be within The Spanish league when they receive the Majorca, before playing the second leg against Zenit in Spanish territory, next Thursday, February 24. We will have to wait for the minutes that the Aztec midfielder has in those games.

