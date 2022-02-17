Ana Guevara conditions Donovan Carrillo to continue receiving the Conade scholarship

figure skater, Donovan Carrillo, confessed on his return to Mexico after his participation in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Big things are coming for your career.

But nevertheless, the Mexican will have to overcome the performance he registered in Beijing 2022 to continue counting on the financial support of Conade, otherwise, I know the amount you currently receive will be reduced.

He still has to go to the World Cup, and we would have to see how this competition turns out to decide what amount of scholarship would be adjusted. At this time, Donovan still has 30,000 pesos, which was the criteria used to qualify for the Olympic Games. After the World Cup we will see what the amount of it is, ”explained Ana Guevara, head of Conade.

remembered that the scholarship of 30 thousand pesos per month that the figure skater receives will be until the end of March of the current year, since the adjustment that will be made to the amount will be after finish the season at the World Cup in France.

He also commented that the amount of the scholarship that the Mexican will obtain will be based mainly of the position that manages to register in the world ranking after the international tournament to be held on March 21 to 27 in Montpellier.











Donovan Carrillo returned to Mexico and immediately met with Ana Guevara. Photo: Twitter @CONADE





It will be the ranking at the end of the day that determines it (the amount of the scholarship), but at this time there is no impediment for Donovan to continue with that support, “he concluded.

It is noteworthy that Donovan Carrillo made history at the last Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, after he put end to 30 years without a Mexican skater participating in some Winter Olympic Games.