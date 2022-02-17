Allisson Lozz on “In the name of Love”: “They didn’t care about my health, nothing about me and I was 16 years old”

This is what Lozz currently looks like (Photos: Instagram/@allisson.gtz/@alliss_fanslozz)

Allison Lozz She is one of the former actresses who generates the most controversy and morbidity among her fans who for years have not understood her decision to withdraw from the world of soap operas. Now, her panorama is clearer -although she had already mentioned it- and she took advantage of her social networks to confess that she suffered mistreatment in a particular melodrama and that it was the last one in which she participated: In the name of love.

The self-appointed “former actress” assured that no one within the production had an interest in her physical and mental health, as well as the high pressure and demand that some directors of Televisa they had with her despite the fact that she was only 16 years old when she recorded one of the most successful soap operas of the first decade of the 2000s.

“It was very, very difficult. There are productions that take care of you, but this was not one of them. Although I loved some people there, the reality is that they did not care about my health, or anything, nor did they care about me and I was 16 years old“, be sincere.

Actors and actresses such as Victoria Ruffo, Arturo Peniche, Leticia Calderón, Laura Flores, Sebastián Zurita were part of the cast (Photo: Instagram/@mundo-de-novela)

In the name of love was a telenovela produced by Carlos Moreno Laguillo for television, adaptation of the successful melodrama Chains of Bitterness original by María del Carmen Peña and José Cuauhtémoc Blanco, had the participation of great actors such as Victoria RuffoArturo Peniche, Leticia CalderonLaura Flowers, Sebastian Zurita and the popular actress, who recently married, Altair Jarabo.

The now senior director of a cosmetic products company recently added Instagram Live that this telenovela was not the only one of which he has such bad memories during his time in Televisatelevision station to which she gave the best moments of her facet as an actress of which she now says she is somewhat ashamed and that she would never practice again.

Allisson Lozz did not hesitate to mention the lack of protection she felt from the San Ángel television station and the danger she experienced when she was aware of what was said by the same executives who never hesitated to let her know that she could be replaced at any time by another. actress with more experience or even unknown. Lozz remembered again the low salaries that she had within Televisa.

She starred in this successful telenovela along with Eugenio Siller in 2007 (Photo: Instagram/@mundo-de-novela)

“Most of them I didn’t feel cared for at all, on the contrary, I felt very exposed, always under the threat that they were going to fire me, that I was replaceable, that anyone was replaceable there, or you did what they wanted and they paid you what they wanted or they were going to replace you“, He said.

Under dark memories, Allisson also gave credits to the only soap opera in which she felt happy and safe because she even had the support of the production that a therapist provided her to deal with fame and the emotional problems she was experiencing. Her relationship with the rest of the cast was also very good, so that cliffhanger is the only one she remembers in a good way.

The former actress is now a businesswoman (Photo: Instagram/@allisson.gtz)

“There was really only one year that I enjoyed, that I didn’t feel so alone, that I felt that the production cared about me, my colleagues were super nice. when i was recording To hell with the handsome That was where the production was even concerned about my emotional health, I remember that they had a therapist for me. They were very cute”, she expressed about the successful telenovela that she starred in along with Eugenio Siller in 2007 under the production of Angelli Nesma.

Allisson Lozz ended her live by mentioning that throughout her stage as an actress she felt “very empty” since due to the long working hours she did not have time to see her family.

