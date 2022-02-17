All the nominees for the 2022 Oscar Awards













​Oscar nominations have been announced (for the best movies of 2021 – link in English), and the older adults once again performed well this year. Twenty of the nominees in the main categories are over 50 years old. Nine of the twenty actors nominated for best performance (in leading and supporting roles) are over 50, up from seven last year and six from 2019, but fewer than the remarkable ten from 2020.

Actors Over 50 Who Earned Nominations

In the lead acting categories, four seniors earned nominations: Javier Bardem, 52, and Nicole Kidman, 54 (Being the Ricardos); Will Smith, 53 (king richard); and Denzel Washington, 67 (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Two supporting actor nominations went to seniors: Ciarán Hinds, 68 (Belfast); Troy Kotsur, 53 (CODA); and JK Simmons, 67 (Being the Ricardos). Older Adults also garnered two supporting actress nominations: Judi Dench, 87 (Belfast), and Aunjanue Ellis, 52 (king richard).

Ellis told AARP, “I had no faith in myself. I had no money and my grandmother, who raised me, received help from the government. But she believed in me, so I try to encourage people who dim their lights to let them shine. It took me until I was 50 years old to get a nomination. Creativity has no life expectancy; There is no time limit”.

