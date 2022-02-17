Ale Bellon remembers her last trip to the beach with beautiful photos

Mexico.- Ale Bellon now in his role as model She has ensured that every opportunity she has will be enough to carry out a photo session with quality material and what better when she goes to the beach since they are the best photos and where she looks more comfortable when posing. Thanks to that Ale Bellon He shared a bit of the work he got on his last visit to the beach where he was the most photographed natural beauty.

“Mentally on the beach” was the message that Ale Bellon shared on his Twitter account Instagram and along with 3 incredible images where the protagonist, in addition to his sculptural figure, is also the red swimsuit who stole the looks and applause of all his followers who have been delighted with his publications.

These photos were from a past session where Ale Bellon came to Carmen beach and although they had been saved for some reason, but now that they are published, they have nothing to waste because the natural beauty of the beach and the complement of the Mexican model was more than enough to make it more impressive.

In recent weeks, Ale Bellon has shared new things about her content that made a lot of noise among her followers, who accepted them with much love and have let her know on more than one occasion. influencer. Although she has also taken the time to show something more of her day to day with her friends and family outside of elaborate productions.

This is how beautiful Ale Bellon looks on the beach | Photo: Instagram Ale Bellon

As you already know Ale Bellon has French ancestry, that is clear when her photos in more detail where her eyes are the center of attention, also some features on her face and of course the most obvious, if you name it. Even with all that perfection that has allowed her to start a promising modeling career, she also has some other Mexican traits, such as excessive fun and a taste for a good atmosphere, that has also been documented in more than one of her publications. .

Now Ale Bellon is totally focusing on that modeling career, she is rushing to make a name for herself and is on a great path, curiously she is not the only Bellon who loves the networks, her sister Nicole Bellon has also become very famous because In addition to the great resemblance, she also has the gift to be an elite model.