Aldo Rocha ties the grand final after a header

Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The Atlas Red and Black they inspire the entire state of Jalisco and the Mexican republic in its entirety after appearing the dream annotation that tied the overall score in the final second leg of the Shout Mexico A2021 of Liga MX that is played at the Jalisco Stadium.

Atlas was better during the first 45 minutes, including the seconds after the complementary part began, Julián Quiñones being the offensive player with the greatest decision to nest in this contest, however the one who blew up the Calzada de Independencia was the defensive midfielder Aldo Rocha.

At 54′ he received a ball and at first he hit it with his soul, however the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota made a barbaric save that kept the score 0-0 on the electronic board. The Mexican did not believe what had happened, because his flash was in the direction of the goal.

However, the goalkeeper Lion he deflected the round towards a corner kick, where the foxes’ offense wanted to try again for a new scoring opportunity. Julio César Furch tried to finish off the ball, he did not reach it, but the clearance was not exact as it ended up in the crescent.

Aldo Rocha blew up the Jalisco

middle jam

Ángel Márquez returned the leather to the danger zone of the beast, where Aldo Rocha managed to return to line up with William Tesillo, who did not realize that he was next to him and when it came time to react, the Guadalajara captain finished off with his head to beat Cota, who on this occasion could do nothing to avoid the Atlas advantage.

The feeling of all the spectators of the localía exploded in a shout and jubilation that begins to originate an illusion and a longing that could happen this Sunday, December 12, after an incredible red and black presentation that positions him closer to the title based on his demonstration. in the final lap.

Aldo Rocha celebrates the go-ahead goal

middle jam

Aldo Rocha’s 1-0 would make the 2021 Apertura final extend until extra time, as the overall score is 3-3 between Atlas and León. Remember that in the final game the position in the table has no validation. The champion will be known with a victory score, for now there would be 30 more minutes of the game.

Read more: Announce the official calendar of the Clausura 2022