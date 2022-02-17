AJ Styles’ favorite fight as a WWE Superstar

Only one AJ Styles performance features Dave Meltzer’s famous five stars, when he took on Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels during TNA’s Unbreakable 2005 pay-per-view. But ignoring Meltzer’s valuations, and without forgetting his time at NJPW, Styles’ stay within WWE has also left the occasional meeting for the newspaper library.

For example, in one of his first great rivalries, against Roman Reigns, he gave the Samoan two of the best fights of his career. Idem Regarding another former member of The Shield, Jon Moxley (then Dean Ambrose), with that excellent clash of tables, chairs and stairs months later. Prior to his last heads-up against John Cena, whom he had already faced twice; culmination of an outstanding series. And all this, only under his first year.

Because then, “The Phenomenal” continued to delight the respectable. For example, at WrestleMania 33 against Shane McMahon; at TLC 2018 with Bryan Danielson (then Daniel Bryan); in Money in the Bank 2019 against Seth Rollins… Everything, together with the fact of being the last rival of The Undertaker.

► AJ Styles does not forget the summer of 2016

Specifically, the most critically acclaimed of all those exposed was that duel against Cena at Royal Rumble 2017, which many unnecessarily compared to Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 11.

However, for Styles himself, it does not appear as his favorite performance of the entire trajectory that he has drawn in the “Big W” so far. In return, the veteran stays with another fight that pitted him against Cenawhen asked by Ariel Helwani for BT Sport.