Action figures from ‘Thor Love and Thunder’ would reveal appearance of the characters of the film

United States.- Marvel has once again teamed up with SH Figuarts to launch a new toy line featuring 5-inch and 6-inch action figures based on the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder from Marvel Studios

The collection Thor: Love and Thunder from SH Figuarts which you can see in the gallery below, includes figures from Thor from Chris Hemsworth Y Jane Foster / mighty thor from Natalie Portmann, who provided us with a close-up look at their costumes for the upcoming film. It’s scheduled to be released in June, and will be available for pre-order soon.

Full details of each toy are listed below, including production specifications and set contents:

Thor: Love and Thunder will feature the return of Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, Tessa Thompson What Valkyrie and Natalie Portman, whose Jane Foster is now expected to take on the mantle of the Mighty Thor and wield the iconic Mjolnir. The winner of Oscar Christian Bale will also return to the superhero genre as he signs on for the villainous role of Gorr the Butcher of Gods.

The film will also feature a number of former students froml MCU What Jaime Alexander What Sif, Jeff Goldblum What Grandmaster, Waititi como Korg and stars of Guardians of the Galaxy, included Peter Quill from Chris PrattNebula dand Karen Gillan, Kraglin dand Sean Gunn Y groot dand Vin Diesel. Thanks to earlier photos from the set, it has also been revealed that Matt Damon, Sam Neil Y Luke Hemsworth will return once again for cameo roles along with Melissa McCarthyy Russell Crowe.

Thor: Love and Thunder is being directed once again by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great), which will be the continuation of the successful sequel to waititi dand 2017 Thor: Ragnarok.

The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on July 8, 2022.