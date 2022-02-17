accessible therapy in 7 years

The research, led by Grégoire Courtine and Jocelyne Bloch/ Source: NeuroRestore

A study published last Monday, February 7, in the journal Natural Medicine managed to be a more than important step in the Neurology. Thanks to the implantation of electrodes that mimic the signals and circulate through the spinal cord, it was possible to link the brain with the lower limbs, allowing three paraplegic people they managed to walk again.

This research has been directed by the neuroscientist Gregoire Courtineof the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (Swiss); the neurosurgeon jocelyne bloch, from the university hospital in the same city. Physicist and computer and systems engineer participated in the study Sergio Hernandezof Colombian origin, who has affirmed in Medical Writing the dimensions that the results of the study have implied: “This advance is very important to allow these patients to recover a certain autonomy. Not only is the development of technology, but also the entire intense therapy during these last six months with our team of physiotherapists, robotic systems, rehabilitation… It is, in short, an important step to show the results of this proof of concept”.

This proof of concept is what, now, all the members of the research seek to develop to the maximum. Hernández states that “any clinical development needs a clinical trial to assess its viability and safety. for now they go nine patients treated and the next step is to expand this trial with more patients, among 50 and 100. Later we seek to obtain the authorization of the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and the EC (European Commission) to later make this therapy accessible to a more general public. We plan to achieve this in the next four to seven years.”

The study is a breakthrough, but not a cure

In order to carry out this study, Courtine and Bloch have relied, as Hernández relates, “on a multidisciplinary team. They have come to collaborate close to 100 people in the studio from all kinds of specialties: physiotherapists, robotic mechanical engineers, physicists, neuroscientists… thanks to them we have achieved this significant advance”.

When analyzing the results of the study, the researcher wanted to detail what functions the electrodes implanted in the spinal cord: “Each function needs a sequential activation of the muscles. Once the muscle stimulation sequence is found, mobility is achieved. By now we have developed the ability to walk, ride a bicycle or row. Nothing prevents us from developing other features later.”

“Nothing prevents us from developing other functions later”

Despite this undoubted success, Hernández affirms that much less has the final solution for all those paraplegic people: “not a cure, is a great advance to recover autonomy. When there is a spinal cord injury communication is interrupted. When the injury is complete there is no longer any sensation, completely losing motor control of the legs. We place this 16-electrode implant in the lumbar part of the spinal cord. We sent some electrical simulations and we managed to reactivate neurons that are there and control the leg muscles”.

Technology and regenerative therapies, a future solution

Thus, the study has not intervened directly in the injury of the patients, despite the fact that the researcher does not close the door that, in the future, it may be possible to rethink: “The injury same we are not activating it, although in the future it could be possible to intervene there. Hopefully we get to witness the combination of this technology with the use of regenerative therapies of the nervous system, such as the use of stem cells and attacking this injury”.

“Hopefully we will see the combination of this technology with the use of regenerative therapies”



First contacts with the National Paraplegic Hospital of Toledo

When asked if any Spanish researcher or institution had contacted them after publishing the study, Hernández affirms that “there have been interactions with the National Paraplegic Hospital of Toledo”. the neurologist Anthony Oliver forms part of the Toledo institution and affirms in Medical Writing have followed the project for the last ten years: “I have had project knowledge and several contacts officially, due to a good relationship with the researchers who have participated in it. In my hospital there are more people who have relationships with them, so the contacts are intense. There are very good relations in general in Spain with the group. On the other hand, I think it is still too early for the Ministry of Health or the Carlos III Health Institute, institutions that have hardly contacted the researchers”.

“It’s a classic example of good research. It may seem like in a week everything has been discovered and actually this project takes more than ten years running. It started with mice, has been evolving, improving and finally reaching the first proof of concept in humans. A clear strategy has been used neuroprostheticthe repair of the marrow is not sought, but to take advantage of the motor circuits and stimulate them with electrodes. It is a very complex technology, but it has the facility to reach patients in a reasonable course of time. The strategy of the group at the moment is no extend the research to others centers“.