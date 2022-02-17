A multitude of PS5 and PS4 games are discounted on the PlayStation Store. These are the best offers of up to 80%

We are back and as on every occasion, we bring a good portion of discounts under our arm. The PlayStation Store receives a huge amount of sales thanks to the new promotion called Planet of discounts. The name doesn’t matter, because whatever our wallet is, it doesn’t want to know anything.

But we do, so we have prepared the best possible selection of prices. They will all be active from today until next March 3, about two weeks to mull over whether to buy that PS4 or PS5 title. Here you have the most succulent discounts of all.

Action and FPS

The games we recommend

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 for 27.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 60% discount). Lady Dimitrescu may seem very friendly, but the truth is that she is just as dangerous as the rest of the town that Ethan Winters visits. You take the two versions of a tacada, for you.

Hitman 3 for 27.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 60% discount). An assassin with a barcode on the back of his neck may not be very discreet, but Agent 47 still manages to take down his targets in the most imaginative ways.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Definitive Edition for 34.99 euros (before 99.99 euros, 65% discount). Rockstar’s magnum opus. The Wild West has never been so well recreated and its history will captivate you hopelessly.

Returnal for 59.99 euros (before 79.99 euros, 25% discount). Housemarque has managed to bring a genre as indie as the roguelike to the main showcase of the industry. The PS5 exclusive is well worth taking on the aliens.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 for 37.49 euros (before 49.99 euros, 25% discount). The thing follows from aliens, but in this case in the form of a plague. Impossible to become the unstoppable hero, here you will have to collaborate with your friends to have a chance to survive.

Other good deals

Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 for 65.99 euros (before 109.99 euros, 40% discount).

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition for 32.99 euros (before 99.99 euros, 67% discount).

Deathloop Deluxe Edition for 53.99 euros (before 89.99 euros, 40% discount).

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 50% discount).

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for 17.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 40% discount).

Days Gone for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 50% discount).

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 50% discount).

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th anniversary for 5.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 80% discount).

Adventure and Platforms

The games we recommend

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 50% discount). The most nostalgic return, the one that reminds you that during your childhood you thought you were the best by passing all the Crash levels. Now you realize that the remaster looks amazing, but it’s still just as difficult.

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5 for 24.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 50% discount). A whole universe to explore, literally. Hello Games is the perfect example of how to turn the tables and present us with an excellent game.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for 39.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 20% discount). Hideo Kojima hasn’t thought of anything other than adding more content to the world that Sam Bridges travels through and we can’t say no.

The Pathless PS4 & PS5 for 20.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 40% discount). An adventure signed by Annapurna Interactive that allows us to explore a huge island at full speed, accompanied only by our eagle and a bow. Fabulous visual section.

The Forgotten City for 22.49 euros (before 29.99 euros, 25% discount). It is better to tell little about what happens within the walls of this Roman city, but you will have to unravel an ancient mystery by entering an infinite loop.

Other good deals

Solar Ash for 31.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 20% discount).

Unravel Two for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount).

Life is Strange 2 – Complete season for 12.78 euros (before 31.96 euros, 60% discount).

Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5 for 20.09 euros (before 29.99 euros, 33% discount).

Twelve Minutes for 17.49 euros (before 24.99 euros, 30% discount).

Until Dawn for 9.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 40% discount).

Cuphead for 14.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 25% discount).

Sackboy A big adventure PS4 & PS5 for 39.89 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 43%).

RPG

The games we recommend

Cyberpunk 2077 for 24.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 50% discount). It’s the discount of the day. CD Projekt updates Night City for PS5 with a host of new features and is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in its futuristic society. Also, you have a free trial.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 80% discount). It’s inexcusable that you haven’t already played Geralt of Rivia. The magical world of him awaits you with a couple of hundred hours of content.

Nioh Collection for 49.59 euros (before 79.99 euros, 38% discount). If you like the Souls formula, here is one of its best competitors, with both games enhanced for PS5.

Cris Tales for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 50% discount). A work with a unique artistic section that allows us to play with time when waging its turn-based battles.

Demon’s Souls for 49.59 euros (before 79.99 euros, discount of 38%). Not playing a From Software title is a capital sin and especially considering that it is the one that started it all. Bluepoint scores a point by doing a fabulous remake.

Other good deals

Fallout 4 for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 50% discount).

South Park: The Rearguard in Peril – Gold Edition for 23.99 euros (before 79.99 euros, 70% discount).

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition for 41.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 40% discount).

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story for 22.49 euros (before 29.99 euros, 25% discount).

GreedFall – Gold Edition for 13.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 65% discount).

Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5 for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 50% discount).

Sports and Driving

The games we recommend

FIFA 22 PS5 for 39.99 euros (before 79.99 euros, 50% discount). You can also get the PS4 edition for 18.19 euros, but in any case you will not avoid seeing yourself playing Ultimate Team every weekend. Or every day to Career mode.

F1 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 for 33.99 euros (before 84.99 euros, 60% discount). One of the most demanding sports competitions that exist. Every inch counts when overtaking in the corner to win the championship. Remember: you have to trust the plan.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for 15.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 60% discount). It wasn’t enough for Sony’s old mascot to return on platforms, which he also does with his wonderful kart game. You know, to annoy the driver who tries to overtake.

Hot Wheels Unleashed for 29.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 40% discount). The toys are over, now it’s time to compete on the track. Build your own circuits and do impossible stunts.

Riders Republic – Deluxe Edition for 49.49 euros (before 89.99 euros, 45% discount). Here it is about making the maximum madness, that you are named the most goat player of all. A huge world to explore doing stunts of all kinds.

Other good deals

Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 29.99 euros (before 99.99 euros, 70% discount).

for 29.99 euros (before 99.99 euros, 70% discount). Golf With Your Friends for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount).

for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 75% discount). Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition for 19.99 euros (before 79.99 euros, 75% discount).

Need for Speed ​​Payback for 5.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 80% discount).

The Crew 2 Gold Edition for 17.99 euros (before 89.99 euros, 80% discount).





More good deals recommended