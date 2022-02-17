A famous brand of boots withdraws from Mexico

Boots have a long history dating back to World War II. (REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo)

This February 16 became official: The famous English boot and shoe brand Dr. Martens will no longer be sold in Mexico. According to a post from his official Facebook account, made it known that both its website and its branches are officially closed.

He added that in case buyers require help with their order, they can contact the store until February 28, 2022 through the mail: customerservice.atencion1@gmail.com. After that date, you can only contact the company through the official Dr. Martens website through which you can continue to place orders directly (via the international Dr. Martens website: drmartens.com/intl/en).

Since February 11 of this year, the famous brand announced that it would no longer be available from Mexico., accompanied by an announcement of the discounts and auctions of its products. It should be noted that in the country it only had four branches: Rome, Center, Polanco and Guadalajara.

“To help you with inconvenient returns, refunds. We will be available until February 28 at the email: customerservice.atencion1@gmail.com” they pointed out in their account. However, in none of their publications did they clarify the reason for their departure from the country.

Dr. Martens leaves Mexico announced his departure via social networks. (Photo: Facebook/DrMartensMexicoOfficial)

At the end of January this year, the brand also announced its departure from the Argentine country. According to an interview conducted by Infobae Argentina, their departure was mainly due to the fact that the brand did not have local production, although they sought to manufacture from Argentina, they depended on the approval of the brand in England but due to the health emergency caused by COVID-19the technicians did not find the stage to be able to travel to certify the products.

In addition to this, in the information obtained, industry sources confirmed that in recent times the brand had many limitations to import products.

Boots have a long history which dates back to the WWII. Klaus Märtens, a physician at the Nazi Germany Army, was responsible for the first design. This is because after suffering an accident that injured his foot, he sought a way so that the German army boots would stop being uncomfortable for him.

Hence the idea of ​​using discarded rubber from Luftwaffe airfields to make the soles. Once the design was thought out, the doctor joined forces with Herbert Funck, a university colleague, and in 1947 they began with the production of footwear.

Design caught the interest of an English shoe factory which in 1959 acquired the rights to the design patent. the first boots dr martens they came out on April 1, 1960, with cherry red color, Nappa leather and eight eyelets for the laces.

At first they were popular among workers such as postmen, policemen and factory workers, however, soon after they began to be part of the style of the English subculture and the stage underground.

The firm’s main product was its boots, which became iconic in subcultures. (Photo: Special)

The definitive burst of his success occurred when the leader of the British band The Whos, PeteTownsend, turned them into style staples for ’70s musicians after appearing in the vibrant red design in one of their performances. At the same time, the boots became part of the punk, rock, gothic Y hippy, to mention a few.

To this day, the iconic footwear has remained in force and continues to be used by young people and (not so young), so the announcement of his departure from Mexico disappointed more than one.

