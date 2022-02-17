3 daily habits that damage your kidneys without you realizing it

The kidneys They are vital organs for the human body, since they are our main source of purification, since they are responsible for eliminating waste and excess fluid from the body. Given this, it is important to keep them healthy, but there are some daily habits that the they harm without you noticing.

It is important to note that if the kidneys feel good, they help the nerves, muscles, and other tissues in the body work well. They also produce hormones that help control blood pressure, make red blood cells, and even keep bones strong and healthy.

It is very important for your health to avoid these 3 daily habits that you may be doing without realizing it, since on many occasions the stress of daily life, even more so in a pandemic, makes us unaware that we are harming our body:

Not hydrating properly kidneys It can cause some type of kidney problem in the long term, since its main function is to drain metabolic waste from the body to balance the number of erythrocytes in the body. Thus, if you do not drink enough, the renal flow decreases and toxins accumulate in the blood. For people who are still working remotely, it is more common to observe this evil habit not to drink water, damaging thus these organs.

Due to their lifestyle, mainly due to work, many resist the urge to go to the bathroom, and without realizing it this can greatly affect the kidneyssince when we have a bladder full of urine for a long time, complications can occur in the urinary tract, such as hypertrophy or hydronephrosis, which is increased urine pressure.

not doing physical activity

The human body is designed to stay healthy with regular physical activity, so a sedentary lifestyle can not only cause you to gain weight, but can become a habit that could affect the health of your kidneys. This is because a lack of physical activity can lead to kidney problems that you can avoid by moving a little more, whether it’s going for a walk or a bike ride.

Others daily habits that can lead to kidney problems without you realizing it is the consumption of salt, soft drinks, cigarettes and alcohol, because in addition to producing an excess of toxins for the body, these cause the kidneys have to work too hard, causing long-term stress.