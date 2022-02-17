3 daily habits that damage your brain health

Keeping the brain healthy is very important, since it is our main source to be able to work, think, exercise, among other essential activities, so taking care of it should be among the daily priorities, however, there are 3 habits newspapers that they harm you brain healthl.

Because in recent years there has been an increase in cases of mental problems, directly related to the brain, the World Health Organization (WHO) has provided some habits that they harm the brain healthamong which there are 3 that stand out the most:

Related news

It is known that you should sleep at least eight hours for the brain to rest, this with the aim that metabolic processes are carried out correctly, energy is recovered, as well as for cell renewal. Sleep deprivation accelerates brain cell death in the short term, and in addition to harm your health It will keep you tired and cranky all the time.

lack of physical activity

According to some studies, one of the 3 habits What harms your brain the most is lack of exercise. Therefore, physical activity at least three days a week keeps it well structured and speeds up its functioning. If it is not done, the brain ages and there is a greater risk of suffering from a disease.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, as it provides the necessary nutrients to have energy and start the day active. Eating the right foods will make the brain work properly, otherwise it can degenerate into serious diseases such as: obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes and even the danger of seizures and fainting.

It has also been explained to not to damage you brain healthit is important to keep habits positive as stimulating the brain through reading and mental exercises to increase learning capacity and memory, as well as avoiding smoking and alcohol, since these can cause chemical reactions that affect the brain by killing neurons, in addition to damaging the nervious system.