Researchers in Italy examined more than 3,000 adults over the age of 65 for more than 20 years, looking at their heart disease (including heart failure, stroke and coronary heart disease) and physical activity levels, according to the Irish Examiner site.

In the study, published in the journal Heartthe researchers found that physically active people had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and that getting at least 20 minutes of exercise a day had huge benefits for people ages 70 to 75.

“As we age, it’s very important to stay active. Failure to do so can result in conditions like general fatigue, muscle aches and decreased energy,” said Coach James Bickerstaff.

Emphasizing the importance of consulting an expert, Bickerstaff said:

“Doctors and medical professionals can offer advice, especially on how to exercise safely.”

“Weight training is vital in old age. Studies have shown that weight training increases skeletal muscle mass and bone density, improves balance, coordination and posture, has positive effects on cardiovascular disorders, cancer and diabetes, and may play a role in the effects of aging,” said athletic trainer and movement expert Tom Cuff-Burnett.