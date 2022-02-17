1 in 4 women under the age of 50 have experienced domestic violence

“I hope that ‘Song without fear’ one day will no longer be sung” 5:09

(CNN) — More than one in four women under the age of 50 have reported experiencing domestic violence by an intimate male partner at least once in their life, according to a new study.

The study, published in The Lancet on Wednesday, used estimates based on data that captured the responses of 2 million women between 2000 and 2018 from the World Health Organization’s global database on the prevalence of gender-based violence. Health (WHO).

It found that 27% of women and girls aged 15-49 experienced sexual and/or physical violence from an intimate partner, and 13% of the violence occurred within the year prior to the survey.

“These findings confirm that violence against women by their male intimate partners remains a global public health challenge. Governments are not on track to meet the goals of ending violence against women by 2030. The authors call for investment urgent need for effective multisectoral interventions and a strengthened public health response to address this problem after COVID-19,” study co-author Dr. Claudia García-Moreno, from the Department of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research, said in a statement. WHO press release.

Violence is described in the study as “physically, sexually and psychologically harmful” behaviors, as well as controlling behaviors and “emotional and economic abuse.”

“Intimate partner violence can have significant short- and long-term physical and mental health effects, including injury, depression, anxiety, unwanted pregnancy, and sexually transmitted infections, among others, and can also lead to death” says the study.

The “prevalence of intimate partner violence these women are subjected to is likely to be even higher” than reported due to stigma around the issue, the study authors said.

In addition, 24% of adolescent girls between the ages of 15 and 19 have experienced intimate partner violence at least once since the age of 15, according to the study.

“The high number of young women who experience intimate partner violence is alarming, as adolescence and early adulthood are important stages of life in which the foundations for healthy relationships are built. The violence these young women experience has lasting impacts on their health and well-being. Intimate partner violence is preventable and more needs to be done to develop and invest in effective community and school-based interventions that promote gender equality and reduce young women’s risk of experiencing intimate partner violence.” study lead author Lynnmarie Sardinha, also of the WHO, said in the news release.

According to the study, the highest prevalence of intimate partner violence was recorded in the Oceania and Central Sub-Saharan Africa regions and the lowest in Central Asia and Central Europe. Higher-income countries also had lower rates of intimate partner violence.

The study had limitations, such as not including some geographic regions, as well as subpopulations such as women living with disabilities, minorities, trans women, or women in same-sex relationships. There is also a “relative paucity” of data on older women, the researchers noted.

help resources

In United States

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

VAWnet. National Online Center for Violence Against Women

Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233

In Argentina

Line 144: provides care, support and advice in situations of gender violence. It is important that you know that this is not an emergency line. For cases of risk, contact 911.

In uruguay

Calling from a landline to 0800 4141 or from a cell phone to * 4141

In Mexico

ORIGIN FOUNDATION

Pro Line Helps Women

Phone: 01800 01 51 617

http://www.origenac.org

CAVI Center for Attention to Domestic Violence

Legal and psychological support

Phones: 5345 5248 and 5345 5249

In colombia

National Line 155

National Police 123

National Attorney General’s Office Hotline: 122, for filing complaints of domestic violence, gender-based violence and sexual violence.

Colombian Institute of Family Welfare ICBF, National Toll Free line: 018000918080, and

Purple Line in Bogotá: 018000112137, free number from landlines or cell phones. WhatsApp 3007551846.