Zoe Saldana Reveals What The Filming Of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Is Like

Actress Zoe Saldana plays Gamora in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and is already filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

James Gunn is preparing the film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 which will once again have a great cast led by Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoë Saldana like Gamora, dave baptist like Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot (voice), Bradley Cooper as Rocket (voice), Karen Gillan like nebula, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, elizabeth debicki like Ayesha, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock Pom Klementieff like Mantis and Sean Gunn like Kraglin.

In a recent interview, Zoë Saldana has wanted to reveal how it feels to shoot the film of Marvel Studios:

“It’s bittersweet. After all those years of complaining about that green makeup, I already feel nostalgic about it. There is a lot of melancholy here, but also pride in having achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story that moves us even as we film it.”

What will the movie be about?

For now there are few details of the history of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, but they have already assured that it will be a satisfactory end for all the characters of this peculiar team. So we will have to be attentive to know if Gamora (Zoe Sladana) Y Star Lord (Chris Pratt)in the end they end up together or not.

We must remember that we will first see these heroes in Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022) next to the God of Thunder from Marvel Studiosas this film will link directly to Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be released on May 5, 2023, while the rest of the Marvel Studios installments in which he has participated Zoë Saldana can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform. What’s more James Gunn has also prepared a Christmas special of these characters that will be released at the end of 2022 also in Disney Plus.