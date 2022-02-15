WWE registers the NXT: LEVEL UP trademark for a possible new format

The last movements of WWE with the development territory have not stopped generating debate among fans. Since the restart that NXT suffered in September 2021the company has been firm in making important changes in the programming of its third brand and the fighters that incorporate it.

Recently, a new patent filed by WWE would have advanced a great future project for the development program. Last February 9, Vince McMahon’s company registered the trademark “NXT: LEVEL UP” for use in “professional wrestling shows, production and transmission of wrestling matches for television or streaming platforms”.

The description of this trademark may refer to the name of a future program parallel to the NXT show which takes place on Tuesdays. The closest thing that currently exists is 205 Live, the WWE Network and Peacock show that is responsible for broadcasting recorded matches before the live broadcast of the USA Network program. Several fans have speculated on a possible reboot of the Friday show, but it is not yet known what exactly it will be about the new project.

