WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar issues a warning to his six Elimination Chamber opponents

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via SyFy, the superstar Brock Lesnar made a special appearance against his Elimination Chamber rivals.

WWE’s weekly show in Indianapolis, Indiana kicked off with Bobby Lashley and MVP talking about Elimination Chamber. The WWE Maximum Champion promo was interrupted by Seth Rollins, Riddle, Austin Theory and AJ Styles. Suddenly, “The Beast” came on stage ignoring all of his rivals except “The All Mighty”. As the two giants exchanged glances, Theory pounced on Brock Lesnar only to receive several German Suplexes followed by the F5.

Brock Lesnar will seek the WWE Championship next Saturday, February 19 in the pay-per-view Elimination Chamber. “The Beast” will enter the steel structure before the other five men who also starred in this match. Recall that Lesnar will also be the challenger to the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38.



Undercard WWE Elimination Chamber 2022



Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle



Elimination Chamber for a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair* vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss



WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg



RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita



SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) vs. The Viking Raiders (Ivar and Erik)



Falls Count Anywhere

Drew McIntyre vs. mad cap moss



Team Combat

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz



(*: participant in advantage)

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.