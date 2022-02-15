WWE offers a special discount for WrestleMania 38

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, WWE has presented a very special offer for a limited time with a view to WrestleMania 38. The company is having difficulty filling the two nights that the event will be held in the huge AT&T stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. With these types of promotions, WWE hopes to increase ticket sales, since they have been reduced due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE’s latest proposal consists of a trip to WrestleMania as a romantic Valentine’s Day gift for last minute stragglers. AT&T Stadium shared the news of this promotional deal on Twitter:

“Get your special Valentine’s Day Tickets for WrestleMania 38! Get two tickets for the price of one, with the discount code: WMLOVE. This special offer ends February 15th at 10PM‼️”

WWE will present its biggest show of the year for two nights. WrestleMania 38 will be held on April 2 and 3, 2022 in the city of Dallas, Texas. So far only two matches have been confirmed: Ronda Rousey vs. charlotte flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a fight where the two maximum titles of the company could be at stake.

