WWE Main Event: Tommaso Ciampa and Veer Mahaan appear on the Thursday show

Few hours ago, WWE held broadcasts of Monday Night RAW from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Before seeing the show for SyFy, attendees at the venue in Indianapolis, Indiana witnessed the recordings of various matches for the Main Event.

The company recorded two confrontations for its exclusive program for streaming. Featured participation includes Tommaso Ciampa, who competed on the Thursday show despite having a history with Dolph Ziggler on NXT 2.0. What’s more, Veer Mahaan made a new participation in the Main Event without having made his much-anticipated debut on the main roster. The latest events on RAW and SmackDown will complete the episode that will be broadcast on Hulu Network on February 17.

Next, we review the quick results of the recording day.



Results WWE Main Event February 17, 2022

– Tommaso Ciampa defeated T-Bar.

– Veer Mahaan defeated Apollo Crews.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.