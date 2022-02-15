WWE contacted Steve Austin to have a match at WrestleMania 38

We are a few weeks away from the thirty-sixth edition of Wrestlemania, the most important pay-per-view of. As the weeks go by, the news portals close to the company’s backstage echo the possible plans for the show that will take place in Dallas during the first weekend of April.

a few moments ago, Fightful Select reported a huge return that WWE would be planning for the great event. The news portal claimed that the company contacted “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for an appearance at the great event, with the possibility that he will give his first heads-up in almost two decades in his hometown. Let’s remember that the last fight of “The Rattlesnake” occurred at WrestleMania XIXfalling defeated before The Rock the night of March 30, 2003.

Kevin Owens could bring Stone Cold out of retirement

More interesting still is the potential opponent who could bring Steve Austin out of retirement. According to journalist Bryan Alvarez from the Wrestling Observer, Kevin Owens is the name that has been speculated to star in a segment or fight against Stone Cold in the great event. This rumor gains strength after the last episode of Monday Night RAW, where “KO” has dedicated himself to openly showing his hatred towards the city of Dallas.



WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on April 2 and 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, just minutes from Dallas. Fans will be able to witness both nights of the great event from the stands, or through its exclusive transmission for WWE Network and Peacock in the United States.



Undercard WWE WrestleMania 38



WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch or Lita (c) vs. Winner of the Elimination Chamber match

