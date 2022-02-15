With these tips you can record the screen of your cell phone

You can record your cell phone screen on almost all cell phone models. Photo: Getty Images / Illustrative.

If you want to record the screen of your cell phone and you have a model Androidyou no longer need to download an app or tool to do so.

Most phones have a small and not well known tool that allows you to record what happens on the screen, with everything and audio, so that the famous screenshots are not the only witness that you protect.

How to record the screen of my cell phone if I have Android?

It is necessary to say that some cell phone models do not have the screen recording tool; however, brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, Samsung and Honor, among many others, include it in their latest versions.

If you want to find out if your cell phone has the option follow the next steps:

go to setting or adjustments

or adjustments Click on the display option . This window is where you can choose wallpapers, fonts, sleep mode and more

. This window is where you can choose wallpapers, fonts, sleep mode and more In Advanced Options the option should appear record screen click

the option should appear click Choose the viewer size and resolution.

Record your screen in three easy steps

Once you define your screen recording options what you have to do is go to the quick menu which is broken down by sliding your finger down on the top of the mobile or, in some cases, sliding it from the bottom to the top.

what you have to do is go to the which is broken down by sliding your finger down on the top of the mobile or, in some cases, sliding it from the bottom to the top. In some cases, the option will appear automatically If this is not the case, just click on the pen option (edit).

If this is not the case, just click on the pen option (edit). When the entire quick menu appears, just look for the option to record screen and move it to the top.

Click on record screen and start; you can pause or stop when you so decide.

and start; you can pause or stop when you so decide. The recording will be stored on your phone and you can share it.

Record screen on iOS

For apple phonesthe steps are simpler:

Open settings and control center

Customize settings

Drag the screen recorder option to the top so it appears in your main menu

point to consider: If you are chatting with someone or having a conversation and you are going to record, it is best to notify your interlocutor to avoid misunderstandings.