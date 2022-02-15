Why Paul Walker Wasn’t Sure He Wanted To Do ‘Furious 7’

Before his tragic death, the late actor Paul Walker was one of the original cast members of the Fast franchise. She first came aboard along with Vin Diesel in the original. The fast and the furious. As many know, his last film in that universe was furious 7. But at one point, Walker seriously considered walking away from the franchise before the seventh installment.

How Paul Walker got involved with ‘The Fast and the Furious’ franchise

Paul Walker was part of the franchise even before it started. In an interview with Motor Trend, he once explained how starring in a completely different movie led to mega-blockbuster success.

“I was working on a movie called the skullsWalker revealed. “The studio, the producer and the director asked, ‘What do you want to do now?’ I said, ‘I want to do a movie where I’m racing cars or being an undercover cop.’ They combined the two and that’s how it was the fast and the furious came to be.”

From the first film, however, the later Fast and Furious the movies headed in a slightly different direction than the original. It was a change that Walker noticed.

“Now it’s not just a car movie. It’s a heist movie. It’s an action film. I jokingly ask, ‘Where else is there to go?’ Unless our cars start turning into robots,” she joked.

But Pleasantville The actor even admitted that he was not completely in agreement with the evolution of the series.

“It’s bittersweet for me. I don’t think we would be where we are if it weren’t for minds like [director] Justin Lin and the dedication of people like [co-star] Wine [Diesel]. But, being a car guy, I always want things to be more authentic. When it comes to driving, at this point we stretch what’s plausible and I struggle with that,” Walker said.

Why Paul Walker Wasn’t Sure About ‘Furious 7’

In an interview with Collider, Walker once expressed that he wasn’t sure he was willing to do furious 7. This was mainly because James Wan was going to direct the film. Walker was already used to collaborating with his previous director Justin Lin, and was far from okay with the change of directors.

“I was so scared to do it without Justin,” she said.

Walker recalled meeting JJ Abrams at South by Southwest and asking his opinion on the matter.

“They want us to go do another Fast and Furious, but my man, Justin, is not coming back. I don’t know if I want to do it,” Walker told Abrams. “He said, ‘Shit, then don’t do it.’ That came from a director. I thought he was cool. He was really like, ‘I don’t know.’”

But later, Walker talked to an associate of Wan’s who convinced him that the aquaman The director was trustworthy.

“I was still deciding, and Peter Safran, producer of Hours, made The spell with James So when they named James as the new guy, Peter called me up and said, ‘Dude, you’re going to love him.’ That guy is amazing! Coming from Peter, that meant something. I really respect him.” Walker remembered.

That was enough to convince Walker to trust Wan.

“My intuition is spot on with people. I can read people. Even over the phone, sincerity can be read. You can’t bother me. I’ve been surrounded by too many sharks, for too long. I was like, ‘He’s a really nice guy.’ I called Peter and said, ‘You weren’t kidding. This guy is amazing,’” he continued. “And then I was like, ‘Sweet people get eaten.’ I started thinking like this. “

Vin Diesel believed that Paul Walker sent John Cena to Furious 9

As many know, fast 9 features Vin Diesel’s brother. However, casting this newcomer was an anxious process for Diesel, who revealed in The Kelly Clarkson Show he had trouble figuring out who was right for the role.

“For two months before we started filming, I created a sanctuary where I could do all the combat training, all the stunts, and have the Charger there to simulate the garage and get into Dom’s state of mind,” Diesel said. “Now the idea of ​​the brother worked very well on paper, but when it came time to cast him, the anxiety. Who could you pick to be Dom’s brother and 20 years in the game? The public knows a lot about our mythology.”

According to Diesel, Walker helped him find the answer.

“[Cena] arrives at the sanctuary one morning, and I had this strange feeling … that Paul Walker had sent it, “he confided.

