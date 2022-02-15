“Welcome Aboard”: the incredible resemblance to Julia Roberts that impacted Laurita Fernández | DailyShow

Some days ago it was confirmed that “Welcome aboard” will have fewer minutes on the air after the departure of Guido Kaczka. Laura Fernandez She will remain as host of the program, but from the production they considered that 90 minutes is more than enough time. The channel is reorganizing its programming and the cycle of similarities is one of the most important in terms of the audience it obtains.

On Friday’s broadcast, a young man arrived with a look very similar to that of a recognized Hollywood star. In the beginning, the driver assured that the similarity of the girl was very obvious. Then he asked her: “doThey tell you all the time right?“. When the girl called Michelle answered yes, Fernandez exclaimed: “How great to be born with her face, It’s an international name like the person I’m thinking of”.

In those brief minutes of presentation, most of those present in the study had already deduced what figure the participant resembled, but Mariana Brey he was still in doubt. “It gives me the face of an actress”, theorized the next panelist of “Show Partners” and pTo take risks, the journalist said Nancy Duplaa.

Michelle, the young woman who was introduced in “Welcome Aboard”.



“This woman is very pretty, besides you hooked up with your friend’s partner at the time”, said the ex-partner of Nicholas Cabre, in reference to one of the most remembered films of the interpreter in question.

“Yes it is Julia Roberts“, Laurita pointed out as well as her companions. They all agreed that the smile and the expression of the look was very similar, when they compared an image of the actress with the young woman.

The contestant bore a strong resemblance to Julia Roberts.



Watch the moment they discovered the resemblance to Julia Roberts in “Welcome aboard”