Wayne Rooney was a fan of Marco Antonio Barrera; woke up drinking in Las Vegas
Mark Anthony Barrera He was the architect of an era in which world boxing. His epic battles with fighters like Erik ‘Terrible’ Morales and Naseem Hamed They have given him a privileged place in the history of the ring.
Its impact was so great that Wayne Rooneyall-time top scorer Man Utd and of Inglaterra, was a devoted follower of the Aztec boxer. This was revealed by himself Barrier in Roberto Martínez’s Creative podcast.
Marco had a friendship with the English boxer Ricky Hattonwho in turn was a friend of Rooney. The Mexican had seen him several times, but i didn’t know who he was. “My son saw a photo with Hatton and Rooney. He tells me: ‘Do you know Rooney?’ And I replied: Who is that guy?’“. Later, after seeing a photo, Barrera recognized him. “Of course! Hatton’s friend. He was in all my fights, he likes the Mexican style, he always goes.”
In addition, the commentator also recalled how Rooney had a good time when he went to see him fight. “In Vegas it was like this: got into the ring with meI fought, I won and then Hatton and Rooney stayed in a restaurant BarI ate dinner and left. And the next day I found them: they kept cheering. I didn’t know who he was,” said Barrera, World Champion in three different categories.
YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: SUPER BOWL LVI: TEXAN BUSINESSMAN LOST 9.5 MDD BETTING ON THE BENGALS