Warning malfunction of brakes in these cars when they get wet

Do you have any of these models? The Federal Consumer Protection Office (PROPHECY) issued a quick alert that some cars may have rear brake malfunctions when wetso they asked you to check if it is your case.

Alert for cars with malfunctioning brakes

It was on their official social media, like on his Twitter profilethat the Attorney General launched a quick alert to warn about the malfunction of rear brakes in some cars of the Mitsubishi brand.

In fact, the company also made this warning to the authorities, pointing out that the malfunction of the rear parking brake system is in ASX models, which were manufactured between the years 2013, 2014 and 2015.

And it is that, according to the Japanese company, these cars were equipped and assembled with a system that may have a malfunction when wet directly on the part of the central axis of the parking brake.

They indicated that with this automobiles could present oxidation and even cause that, even if they are fully parked, they can start to move.

They are going to check these cars

In addition to alerting about this defect, the company and authorities assured that all cars will be checked and that, if necessary, they will completely change the rear brakes for new ones. And it is that, according to the Japanese company, until January 31, 2019, they sold about 6,269 models.

For this inspection, they reported that customers will receive an email to let them know if they are one of the cases. Although they will also be able to find out on the official Mitsubishi website, where they can enter the serial number or VIN of their car to find out if they are going to check it..

🚨 #RapidAlert | Mitsubishi makes a recall for its ASX vehicles, years 2013, 2014 and 2015. 🚗 The inspection campaign began on November 01, 2021, with an indefinite term. Check all the information 👉 https://t.co/aMwnfAptsX pic.twitter.com/kwjWsjqrOQ — Prophet (@Propheco) February 14, 2022

Do not worry! You will not have to pay a dime for this review, And if your vehicle also needs a repair or replacement, there will be no extra cost either.. To finish, PROFECO explained that not all cars that need to be checked will have to receive some repair.