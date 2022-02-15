Warner strikes back in dispute with Village Roadshow over The Matrix 4

Mutual Accusations Continue Between Warner Bros. And Village Roadshow Over Dual Theatrical Release Of The Matrix Resurrections And HBO Max

Apparently the demand for Village Roadshow against Warner Bros. for the streaming premiere of Matrix Resurrections on the day of its arrival in theaters was just the first part of a multiple attack against Warner Bros. and its commitment to hbo max. The lawsuit, filed last week, suggested that Warner Bros. had released the new sequel to Matrix streaming specifically to sink its viability at the box office and prevent Village Roadshow from making any money, jeopardizing its position as co-owner and co-financer of the series.

In it, Village Roadshow also accused the WB of not consulting them on the new launch strategy, despite having reached “acceptable agreements” with the stars. Keanu Reeves Y Carrie-Anne Mossas well as with the director lana wachowski. In addition, other studio projects were uncovered in the lawsuit, such as the production of a television series based on edge of tomorrow even though Warner has reportedly stymied a film sequel that would prove more beneficial to Village Roadshow.

But in a new statement (via Deadline), Warner Bros. refutes these accusations: “Village’s actions have been misleading and this dispute is equally contrived“says the statement. “In the Village they were happy to have their name in the credits of the film [Matrix Resurrections], traveled to the world premiere in San Francisco, and introduced themselves to the media as producers of the film. But now they have breached their contractual obligation to pay their share of the cost of the film.”

Warner Bros adds: “It is notable that, throughout 2021, we have reached mutually agreeable agreements on all 2021 slate films to provide additional compensation to talent and our partners in light of our release strategy.” day and date” during the Covid-19 pandemic. The one exception was Village, which refused to honor its commitment to pay its share of the production costs, rejecting the opportunity we offered you to reduce the risk of any financial underperformance. Instead, Village wanted to enjoy the benefit of publicly presenting themselves as co-owners and producers, while retaining an “independent perception” of the film’s bottom line performance without any financial investment on their part. This is not how we do business, least of all with trusted partners«.

Given the downward spiral into which the WB and Village Roadshow’s lucrative 25-plus-year relationship has entered, it seems more likely that they will now be “ex-trusted partners.” Warner Bros. has yet to file any formal response to Village Roadshow’s Feb. 7 lawsuit, but Village Roadshow has responded to Warner’s allegations.

«The WB statement is not only false, it is intended to divert attention from the main issues«, affirms the external lawyer of Village Roadshow, Diana Torres. “Village Roadshow paid the WB $4.5 billion to produce and distribute 91 films,” adds the Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner. «The suit details a calculated pattern of conduct by WB designed to eviscerate Village Roadshow’s rights to works derived from those films.. As set forth in our ex parte request filed this morning, WB is actively developing a number of such derivative works. Village Roadshow intends to ensure that WB meets its contractual obligations and does not further harm Village Roadshow’s rights.”