Vin Diesel Says ‘Fast and Furious’ Is Nearing Its End

Vin Diesel made his mark as a street-car racing patriarch in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, but his story with this endearing character could soon come to an end.

Diesel said in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press that the “Fast and Furious” saga will conclude with two movies that will be released after its ninth installment, “F9,” which opens in theaters June 25.

The actor pointed out that Universal Pictures wants to end the saga with two films, which could be released in 2023 and 2024.

“Every story deserves its own ending,” Diesel said during an interview on “F9” when asked about the future of the franchise. Despite the end of the saga, he said that the “Fast and Furious” cinematic universe will continue.

When Diesel told his daughter about the end of the franchise, she burst into tears.

“I know people will feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things come to an end,” he said. “There are reasons for an end, I think this franchise deserves it.”

Diesel has played Dominic Toretto since the first film “The Fast and Furious” in 2001. The films have become global box office hits, with the last two installments grossing more than $1 billion.

Along with Diesel, the films have featured performances by Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, rapper Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Jason Statham, and the late Paul Walker. In 2019, Johnson and Statham starred in the franchise’s first spin-off film “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” which ranked No. 1 for ticket sales and grossed $180. $.8 million at its world premiere.

Last year Universal postponed the premiere of “F9” due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new movie brings back a fan favorite — Han played by Sung Kang — along with new cast members like John Cena, while literally taking a car into space. It is expected to be one of the biggest hits of the season.

Director Justin Lin said the idea to end the saga came during a conversation with Diesel, who has played the lead in the previous eight “Fast and Furious” films.

“We got together and Vin said ‘I think we should think about closing the saga now,'” said Lin, who has directed five of the franchise’s movies. Lin will direct the last two.

“The ninth is like the first movie of the final chapter,” said the director. “We’re reconfiguring everything, so the next two movies should wrap up this incredible journey for these characters.”

Diesel said the franchise has come a long way, but the end is finally in sight.

“This franchise was born out of pavement, out of concrete,” he said. “The world supported this underdog movie to get to a place where it has surpassed all these other franchises, but the franchise has a soul, and that soul must rest.”