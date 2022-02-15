VIDEO: Walmart sells ‘grilled’ meat and goes viral on TikTok

A video showing a package of steaks wrapped in a locked metal mesh being sold at a Walmart store in the US recently went viral on TikTok, where it has already topped 5 million views.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” a man is heard saying as he holds up the package of ‘grilled’ meat, priced at $20.83. “Walmart has the steak on lockdown now. Good grief, we’ve come to this. This is getting ugly,” he adds.

The users of the social network did not take long to react and although many thought that the metal meshes are to prevent theft, some assured that they serve so that “the price sticker cannot be changed”.

Other netizens took it as a joke. “This is how you get grill marks”wrote one user. “I only eat cage-free meat,” added another. However, not everyone was so good-humoured. Several Internet users agreed with the author of the publication and related the fact to the economic situation in the country. “I’m sorry to say it will only get worse as inflation continues to rise and food shortages start to affect us,” one posted.

The 12-second recording was published several days ago and has already accumulated more than 193,000 ‘likes’ and nearly 21,900 comments.