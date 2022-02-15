Valentine’s Day: the most extravagant gifts from celebrities on February 14 | Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie | Kanye West and Kim Kardashian | Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez | Photos | shows

Valentine’s Day It reached all over the world and people get ready to celebrate this romantic date together with their loved ones. Every year, many celebrities take advantage of this day to pamper their partners and give them something that is above the budget of someone regular.

Artists like David Beckham, Justin Bieber and Salma Hayek have impacted everyone with the very expensive gifts they can give on this date. Find out what they were and who else joins this list of famous retailers and lovers.

Kanye West to Kim Kardashian

Let’s go back to the days when Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were overflowing with love. On Valentine’s Day 2019, the rapper and then-husband of the businesswoman decided to fill her mansion with flowers while she slept so that she would get a big surprise when she woke up.

Not satisfied with that great detail, he also hired the well-known saxophonist Kenny G. to take beautiful melodies for both of them on that special day.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married in a lavish wedding at the Forte Belvedere castle in Florence, Italy. Photo: diffusion

Justin Bieber to Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber is known for sparing no expense when it comes to gifts. On this occasion, the beneficiary was his ex-partner Selena Gomez. Since, when they were still in a relationship, the young man preferred to have a private date with the singer and rented the largest pavilion at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

There the lovers enjoyed a romantic dinner while watching the classic movie Titanic on a huge screen. Some time later, it was rumored that the idea for this evening was taken from the movie Mrd. Deeds, where Adam Sandler and Winona Ryder went to Madison Square Garden.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated for a few years. Photo: diffusion

David Beckham to Victoria Beckham

If we talk about stable relationships, that of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham cannot be missing from the list. This couple usually surprise all their followers with the expensive and eccentric gifts that are given on different occasions.

However, it is impossible not to mention the gift that the former soccer player gave his wife in 2006. It was a Bulgari necklace with precious diamonds and ruby ​​stones with a value of approximately 7 million euros.

David and Victoria Beckham were nicknamed by the media as ‘Posh and Becks’. Photo: Play FM

Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie decided to surprise Brad Pitt with an exotic gift for the Hollywood actor. The couple always had great media impact and the gift was an olive tree, which was nearly 200 years old at a cost of 12,000 pounds, for their French home called the Château Miraval.

“He bought it from a nursery called The English Garden in Valbonne, near his home. It is a very special tree and it cost him a fortune”, according to a source from the Spanish digital newspaper 20minutos.es. This olive tree symbolizes peace, longevity and stability.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the most stable couples. Photo: diffusion

Salma Hayek to François-Henri Pinaultcon

On the other hand, stepping out a bit from the usual is Salma Hayek. She gave her husband and tycoon François-Henri Pinault an owl named Kering, as one of her businesses. This on the occasion of celebrating Valentine’s Day and their twelfth wedding anniversary.

“When my husband is not in the city, she sleeps in the room with me. We have certain routines before we go to sleep. I watch TV with my iPad and she likes it”, commented the actress.